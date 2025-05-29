Student-led edtech joins four global startup hubs

The AI-powered edtech platform was developed by (from left to right) Ismail Ariyan, Raiyan Bin Sarwar, and Al Hadi Elaf, students from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). Images: Courtesy

Rectify Learn, an edtech startup founded by three students from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), has been accepted into four global entrepreneurship support programs: Microsoft for Startups, GitHub for Startups, Notion for Startups, and Miro for Startups, while still in its early development phase.

The AI-powered platform, developed by Raiyan Bin Sarwar (COO), Ismail Ariyan (CEO), and Al Hadi Elaf (CTO), aims to address common learning challenges through three core features: adaptive quizzes with AI tutoring, confidence-based flashcards, and active recall techniques. Currently in beta testing, the team also plans to introduce gamified learning and live peer interaction features in future updates.

As a part of the Ideate tier of Microsoft for Startups, Rectify Learn is receiving foundational support tailored for early-stage ventures. The startup has been granted $1,000 in Azure credits, which it's using for token-based backend integrations, AI functionalities, and hosting the platform. Other benefits include access to GitHub Enterprise, Microsoft 365, a discounted LinkedIn Premium subscription, and OpenAI tools, along with mentorship, technical resources, and community support. The program is designed to help startups build early traction and qualify for higher tiers like Develop, Grow, or Scale.

GitHub for Startups complements this by offering free access to GitHub Enterprise, enabling the Rectify Learn team to develop efficiently using private code repositories, automation tools, and advanced security features.

Through Notion for Startups, the team has received three months of free access to the Notion Business Plan, unlocking premium collaboration tools, AI-powered writing and productivity features, and a comprehensive template library for roadmaps, OKRs, fundraising, CRM, and more. Seamless integrations with Slack, GitHub, and Figma further streamline their workflows.

Meanwhile, Miro for Startups has awarded the team up to $1,000 in credits, giving them access to Miro's Business Plan. This includes unlimited whiteboards, real-time collaboration tools, and templates for user journeys, product planning, and strategic development, ideal for brainstorming and remote teamwork.

According to Sarwar, the team is refining the platform based on user feedback, for example, by adding social media authentication. A pay-as-you-go model (BDT 30-50 per use) and a premium subscription tier are in the pipeline, along with a credit-card-free payment system aimed at ensuring wider accessibility.

The beta version of Rectify Learn launched in early May 2025. Its acceptance into the Microsoft for Startups program came after a five-to-seven-day review process, a journey likely bolstered by Sarwar's role as a Microsoft Learn Student Ambassador.