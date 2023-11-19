Edtech startup Interactive Cares raises $100k funding

Interactive Cares, a Dhaka-based ed-tech startup, has raised $100,000 in funding from a seed round in the 9th cohort of Accelerating Asia's accelerator program.

Accelerating Asia is an early-stage venture capital fund that focuses on pre-Series A startups in Southeast and South Asia. In the latest cohort of Accelerating Asia Ventures, a total of 8 startups have been selected from Japan, Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, with Interactive Cares being the only Bangladeshi startup for this cohort.

According to Interactive Cares, the funding will be used to launch a new AI-powered product and expand the company's offerings. The virtual ed-tech platform was founded in 2020 by Rare Al Samir and Jamila Bupasha Khushbu.