Interactive Cares receives $100k grant from Open Campus Accelerator  

Bangladeshi edtech startup Interactive Cares has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Open Campus Accelerator, an international accelerator program focused on edtech companies.

According to Interactive Cares, the non-dilutive grant funding will allow the company to further develop its artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain-powered solutions and programs for employability training and career upskilling. The company has so far raised about $700,000 in investments from investors such as Accelerating Asia, Flagship Ventures, SuperCharger Ventures, and others, says Interactive Cares in a press release.

Open Campus runs a six-week virtual accelerator designed to provide funding, mentorship, resources and networking opportunities to help edtech startups grow and scale internationally, as per an official press release. In this accelerator program, startups go through expert-led workshops, peer collaboration and coaching from industry mentors to refine their product roadmap and growth strategies.