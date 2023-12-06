7 Bangladeshi startups in Holon IQ's top 100 edtechs in South Asia

Every year, Holon IQ posts its selection of top startups around the world from various sectors that are making a notable impact in their respective local market. Image: Holon IQ

Seven Bangladeshi startups have been named in Holon IQ's 2023 list of top 100 edtech startups in South Asia. These startups are as follows: 10 Minute School, Apar's Classroom, Shikho, and Sohopathi for the 'tutoring and test prep' category; Science Bee and CodersTrust for the 'STEAM' category; and Edutechs in the 'Management Systems' category.

Holon IQ is a global impact intelligence platform known for providing data analytics and insights to companies worldwide. Every year, the platform posts its selection of top startups around the world from various sectors that are making a notable impact in their respective local market.

According to Holon IQ, the South Asia EdTech 100 list is "focused on identifying young, fast-growing and innovative learning, teaching, and upskilling startups from the region". The list is made using data and insights from the platform's impact intelligence system along with qualitative assessment by the company's Intelligence Unit and local market experts. The list excludes startups more than 10 years old or those that have been acquired or controlled by another organisation.