Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Dec 6, 2023 03:06 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 03:33 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

7 Bangladeshi startups in Holon IQ's top 100 edtechs in South Asia

Tech & Startup Desk
Wed Dec 6, 2023 03:06 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 03:33 PM
Holon IQ
Every year, Holon IQ posts its selection of top startups around the world from various sectors that are making a notable impact in their respective local market. Image: Holon IQ

Seven Bangladeshi startups have been named in Holon IQ's 2023 list of top 100 edtech startups in South Asia. These startups are as follows: 10 Minute School, Apar's Classroom, Shikho, and Sohopathi for the 'tutoring and test prep' category; Science Bee and CodersTrust for the 'STEAM' category; and Edutechs in the 'Management Systems' category.

Holon IQ is a global impact intelligence platform known for providing data analytics and insights to companies worldwide. Every year, the platform posts its selection of top startups around the world from various sectors that are making a notable impact in their respective local market. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to Holon IQ, the South Asia EdTech 100 list is "focused on identifying young, fast-growing and innovative learning, teaching, and upskilling startups from the region". The list is made using data and insights from the platform's impact intelligence system along with qualitative assessment by the company's Intelligence Unit and local market experts. The list excludes startups more than 10 years old or those that have been acquired or controlled by another organisation.

Related topic:
edtechedtech bangladeshHolon IQHolon IQ Top 100 Edtech South Asia
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shikho raises funding worth US $900,000

Byju’s edtech under allegations

Byju's to no longer sell courses to low-income families

Shikho making its mark on Forbes list

Shikho making its mark on Forbes list

Accelerating Asia 9th cohort

Edtech startup Interactive Cares raises $100k funding

2w ago
The problem is not with coaching centres or ChatGPT

The problem is not with coaching centres or ChatGPT. It's with our education system.

কিংস পার্টি আসবে কোত্থেকে, আমরা কি রাজতন্ত্র চালাচ্ছি: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

কিংস পার্টি আসবে কোত্থেকে, আমরা কি রাজতন্ত্র চালাচ্ছি: কাদের

‘আমরা কি অস্বাভাবিক সরকার, ওয়ান-ইলেভেনের যে এখানে কিংস পার্টি আসবে!’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

১০ বছরে আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হকের নগদ টাকা বেড়েছে ২১৮ গুণ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification