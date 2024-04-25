Startup Bangladesh announces BDT 1 cr. investment in Pulse Tech

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the government-backed venture capital firm under the ICT Division, has announced a strategic investment of BDT 1 crore in Pulse Tech Ltd. to enhance retail pharma operation in Bangladesh. The official announcement took place during a signing ceremony in Dhaka.

According to a press release, Pulse Tech Ltd. is providing the retail pharmacies with an all-in-one B2B SaaS platform to source products, manage inventory, and track all transactions in a hassle-free digital environment.

"The company is working to remove counterfeit and expired products from the market by deploying an end-to-end solution. Their primary focus is to transform the retail pharmacy into a one-stop hub for all healthcare needs with the help of digital solutions", said the press release.