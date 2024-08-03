Bangladesh
Sat Aug 3, 2024 10:42 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:49 PM

Bangladesh

10 Minute School suspends classes indefinitely

Sat Aug 3, 2024 10:42 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 01:49 PM

10 Minute School, an online educational platform in Bangladesh created in 2015 by Ayman Sadiq, has suspended their online and offline classes for an indefinite period.

In a Facebook post from their verified profile, the platform said, "All live classes, revision classes and offline classes of English Centre of 10 Minute School will be closed indefinitely from today (August 3)."

Startup Bangladesh cancels Tk 5cr fund for Ayman Sadiq’s 10 Minute School

However, all previous teaching videos on their website and YouTube will remain active.

The move comes amid the ongoing protest across the country.

On July 16, Startup Bangladesh Limited announced that it has canceled an investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for 10 Minute School, Bangladesh's largest edtech platform.

Startup Bangladesh Limited is the first and only flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division sponsored by the Bangladesh Government.

