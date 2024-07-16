Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:01 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Startup Bangladesh cancels investment proposal of Tk 5cr for 10 Minute School

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 16, 2024 11:50 AM Last update on: Tue Jul 16, 2024 12:01 PM

Startup Bangladesh has cancelled an investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for 10 Minute School.

In a post this morning on its official Facebook page, Startup Bangladesh -- the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division -- said, "Startup Bangladesh has cancelled the investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for 10 Minute School."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, no reason has been given for this.

Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of 10 Minute School, recently posted several statuses in favour of the ongoing quota reform movement.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

প্রবীর দাশের ছবিতে ছাত্রীদের ওপর ছাত্রলীগের হামলার খন্ডচিত্র

নারী শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি, ছাত্রলীগ কর্মীরা তাদেরকে ‘টার্গেট করে পিটিয়েছে’।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

বাড্ডায় সড়ক অবরোধ করেছেন ব্র্যাক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীরা

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification