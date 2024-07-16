Startup Bangladesh cancels investment proposal of Tk 5cr for 10 Minute School

Startup Bangladesh has cancelled an investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for 10 Minute School.

In a post this morning on its official Facebook page, Startup Bangladesh -- the flagship venture capital fund of the ICT Division -- said, "Startup Bangladesh has cancelled the investment proposal of Tk 5 crore for 10 Minute School."

However, no reason has been given for this.

Ayman Sadiq, founder and CEO of 10 Minute School, recently posted several statuses in favour of the ongoing quota reform movement.