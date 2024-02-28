Tech & Startup
Wed Feb 28, 2024 08:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 01:23 AM

PM advised Meta to open office in Bangladesh

Last update on: Thu Feb 29, 2024 01:23 AM

During an interaction at the recently held Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has advised Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, to set up an office in Bangladesh. The Premier said so in a press briefing held at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, following her return from the three-day official tour in Germany.

She also mentioned that Nick Clegg had congratulated her for being reelected in the national elections of 2024 and had commended about the development of Bangladesh in the digital sector. 

The Prime Minister also added that she shared her government's success and vision of Digital Bangladesh with Meta and had requested Meta's cooperation in building a Smart Bangladesh. 
 

