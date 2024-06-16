Prices of essentials skyrocket in St Martin’s Island

File photo of a tourist ship travelling to St Martin's Island from Teknaf via the Naf river. Photo: Star

The looming concern regarding food crisis in Saint Martin's Island ended after ships with food items and other essentials reached the island early on Saturday.

However, the islanders are yet to find relief as the prices of food items and other essentials have skyrocketed.

A sack of rice is being sold for a minimum of Tk 3,000 in the island, while a gas cylinder at Tk 1,800, each egg at Tk 20, onion at Tk 130 per kg, potato Tk 100 per kg, farm chicken at Tk 240 per kg and octane at Tk 200 per litre, among other items, reports our staff correspondent.

Locals alleged that some traders in the island have formed a syndicate to raise the prices of food and other essentials.

Seeking anonymity, a local resident alleged that the traders brought food and other items free of cost from the tourist ship "Baro Awlia", arranged by the district administration, and then hiked the prices of the goods in the local market by capitalising on the existing crisis.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of St Martin's Island, said they would take action against the traders who are selling at higher prices.

"I have sent a list of the members of the syndicate involved in this connection to the administration officials in Cox's Bazar," he added.

Contacted, Yamin Hossain, additional district magistrate of Cox's Bazar, said action has been taken against a trader for selling essentials items at high prices.

The price of a gas cylinder dropped to Tk 1,600 while the price of an egg dropped to Tk 16 after the action, he said.

"We will take action if we get such complaints against anyone," the official also said.

The supply of food and other items sent to St Martin's by ship could last for a month for the island residents, he added.

Meanwhile, the three warships of Myanmar have moved further away from St Martin's Island but are still visible till last reported.