Last-minute purchase: Cattle markets attract crowd but sales still low

Even though the cattle markets in Dhaka and Chattogram are abuzz with people on the last day before Eid-ul-Azha, not many of them are purchasing sacrificial animals as prices of cattle are still quite high compared to last year.

DHAKA

Visiting the cattle markets in the capital, this newspaper saw people were thronging the markets. However, not many were purchasing sacrificial animals after hearing the price.

In Gabtoli, the lack of buyers was causing frustration among traders.

A cattle trader from Tangail named Anowar Hossain told The Daily Star that thousands of cattle remain unsold at the market. He said he sold some of his bulls, but that was not enough as most of his bulls remained unsold.

Even though there are many people at the market, he continued, only about one-fourth of them are true buyers; the remainder are window shoppers.

Many traders echoed the same.

CHATTOGRAM

In the port city, the Chattogram City Corporation gave permission to set up 10 markets, including two permanent ones, for selling sacrificial animals from last week till the last moment before Eid, BSS reports quoting CCC officials.

Trucks loaded with sacrificial animals have been entering the port city every day over the last one week from across the country for the markets. Veterinarians have been performing physical tests on the animals to ensure healthy practices in the cattle markets.

Port city dwellers said the prices of sacrificial animals are significantly higher than past years despite the availability of a huge number of animals in the markets.

Traders and market sources, on the other hand, disagreed saying the prices are rather lower compared to last year.

Although the sales have been low, they expressed hope for sales to increase today, especially in the late hours ahead of the Eid tomorrow.

Adequate security measures for smooth trading of sacrificial animals in the markets have been taken in the markets across the city, said Krishna Pada Roy, commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, during a coordination meeting on Sunday.

Kabir Hossain, acting superintendent of Chattogram district police, echoed him.

DINAJPUR

Meanwhile, in Dinajpur, most traders are returning home with their cattle from the markets after receiving poor responses from buyers.

Visiting cattle market on Jogen Babu's Field in Dinajpur city today, our correspondent observed around 50-60 sellers, who came with their cattle from different areas in the district, were unable to make any sale and were preparing to return home disheartened.

A similar scene was observed at Railbazar cattle market in the city.

"I brought 10 cows to the market, priced between Tk 90,000 and Tk 1,20,000. Only two got sold. I now have to return home with the rest. There are hardly any buyers for cows even on the last day before Eid," said Abdus Salam of Kaharol upazila who came to Jogen Babu's Field.

Rafiqul Islam, another seller who came from Biral upazila, said he could not sell any of the five cows he brought to the "Hardly around 400-500 cows were sold in the market in the whole day," he added.

Goats were comparatively of higher demand.

"The price they are asking for cattle is too high. I asked a seller if he'd sell a 1.5-year old bull at Tk 75,000, but he wouldn't take anything below Tk 1,10,000, which is disappointing," said Shariful Islam, who came to buy a sacrificial animal in the market.

"Around 80-85 percent of the cattle brought to the market remained unsold. The sellers began leaving the market in the evening. Such low turnout of buyers has been unprecedented," said Sagar, the leaseholder of cattle market on Jogen Babu's Field.

"The lowest price of cattle sold was Tk 45,000 and highest was Tk 2,18,000 in the market this time," he added.