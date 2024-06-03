Nvidia to launch next-gen AI chips in 2026

Nvidia is releasing a next-generation AI chip platform called Rubin for 2026, as per the company's CEO Jensen Huang in a recent announcement.

The Rubin family of chips will include new graphics (GPU) and central processors (CPU) as well as networking chips, Huang said at National Taiwan University in Taipei as part of the Computex trade show. However, Huang offered few details.

The new CPU will be called Versa and the new graphics chips that are used to power AI applications will bundle next-generation high-bandwidth memory that is made by the likes of SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung.

Huang said the company now plans to release a new family of AI chips every year, accelerating its prior release schedule of roughly every two years.

Dominating roughly 80% of the market for AI chips, Nvidia stands in a unique position as both the largest enabler as well as the beneficiary of surging AI development.