Meta partners with Midjourney to license ‘aesthetic tech’

Midjourney, known for creating images from text prompts, operates on a subscription model and has become one of the leading players in the fast-growing field of image generation. Image: Mariia Shalabaieva/Unsplash.

Meta has recently partnered with Midjourney, the generative artificial intelligence startup, to license its "aesthetic technology" for use in the company's future models and products.

The partnership will involve close collaboration between the firms' research teams, Alexandr Wang, Meta's chief AI officer, said on August 23.

"We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney. They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them," said Alexandr Wang in a recent post on Threads.

Midjourney, known for creating images from text prompts, operates on a subscription model and has become one of the leading players in the fast-growing field of image generation. Its technology could enable Meta to speed up the rollout of creative tools for both users and advertisers, lowering production costs while boosting engagement across its platforms.

The deal comes as Meta reorganises its artificial intelligence efforts under a new unit called Superintelligence Labs, part of a broader push to regain momentum after mixed reactions to its latest open-source model, Llama 4, and the departure of several senior staff members.