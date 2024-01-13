Tech & Startup
Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:31 PM
Last update on: Sat Jan 13, 2024 05:37 PM

Mercedes-Benz developed special turquoise colour for automated driving

Mercedes-Benz
According to Mercedes-Benz, the colour turquoise was added due to its reliable visibility and fast detection for other road users. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz has developed a new colour of taillights in order to indicate automated driving. The colour turquoise will be added into the new S-Class and EQS sedans to indicate when its automated 'DRIVE PILOT' system is in control of the car.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the colour turquoise was added due to its reliable visibility and fast detection for other road users. The colour is also unique from other traditional traffic lights in existence which will contribute to zero confusion. The new lighting concept was developed by the combined effort of engineers, compliance managers, data protection experts and ethics experts. 

The automated driving marker lights bearing turquoise colour will initially be integrated into testing vehicles in California equipped with 'DRIVE PILOT' which received certification in 2021 in Germany and in 2023 in Nevada and California, U.S.

