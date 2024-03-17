Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:05 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:16 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

LinkedIn to launch games on its platform: report

Tech & Startup Desk
Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:05 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 17, 2024 04:16 PM
LinkedIn
According to LinkedIn, the platform has over 1 billion members. Image: Souvik Banerjee/Unsplash.

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, is planning to launch games on its platform. Among the early titles in development are games such as "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb", according to a report by tech news platform, TechCrunch. 

LinkedIn is in the process of developing a gaming feature, aiming to tap into the popularity of puzzle games that have witnessed viral success in recent times. "There are going to be a few different games and companies will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees", says Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, posted on X.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

No specific launch date has yet been disclosed by LinkedIn. While LinkedIn's move into gaming may seem unexpected, it aligns with the popularity and engagement observed in the gaming sector, particularly with puzzle-based casual games enjoying widespread appeal among mobile users. 

LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, has a significant presence in the gaming industry, with its gaming division, including Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, generating USD 7.1 billion in revenues, according to Microsoft's official earnings release FY24 Q2.

Related topic:
linkedinlinkedin games
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

LinkedIn offers 100+ free AI courses

LinkedIn offers 100+ free AI courses: Here’s how to start learning

3 LinkedIn habits to pick up today

LinkedIn app

LinkedIn to lay off 668 employees

LinkedIn adding new AI tools to its repertoire

LinkedIn adding new AI tools to its repertoire

Microsoft helped digitally upskill over 171,000 Bangladesh users

Microsoft helped digitally upskill over 171,000 Bangladeshi users

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুমিল্লায় বিজয় এক্সপ্রেসের ৯ বগি লাইনচ্যুত

কুমিল্লার নাঙ্গলকোটে হাসানপুর রেলস্টেশনের কাছে চট্টগ্রাম থেকে জামালপুরগামী বিজয় এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের নয়টি বগি লাইনচ্যুত হয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আম্মান ও দ্বীন ইসলামের ‘খণ্ডিত’ সংশ্লিষ্টতা পাওয়া গেছে: ডিএমপি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification