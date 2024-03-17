LinkedIn to launch games on its platform: report

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform owned by Microsoft, is planning to launch games on its platform. Among the early titles in development are games such as "Queens," "Inference," and "Crossclimb", according to a report by tech news platform, TechCrunch.

LinkedIn is in the process of developing a gaming feature, aiming to tap into the popularity of puzzle games that have witnessed viral success in recent times. "There are going to be a few different games and companies will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees", says Nima Owji, an independent app researcher, posted on X.

No specific launch date has yet been disclosed by LinkedIn. While LinkedIn's move into gaming may seem unexpected, it aligns with the popularity and engagement observed in the gaming sector, particularly with puzzle-based casual games enjoying widespread appeal among mobile users.

LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, has a significant presence in the gaming industry, with its gaming division, including Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, generating USD 7.1 billion in revenues, according to Microsoft's official earnings release FY24 Q2.