‘Sisimpur’ wins international Telly Awards for incorporating sign language

Following its recognition at the Kidscreen and Anthem awards, the children's show "Sisimpur" has now also claimed the International Telly Awards. "Sisimpur" earned the 45th Telly Awards by introducing the new character Julia and incorporating sign language in its latest episodes, contributing to positive change in society.

In a press release, Sisimpur authorities stated that this popular series, designed for Bangladeshi children, has won three prestigious awards in less than three years.

Mohammad Shah Alam, the managing director of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, expressed his delight by stating, "This is undoubtedly very happy news. The Telly Award is a very prestigious honour, and receiving it is a matter of great pride. This achievement will greatly inspire our future work." He further added, "Sesame Workshop Bangladesh has been dedicatedly implementing the Sisimpur programme for 19 years, aiming to make pre-primary education and early childhood development flourishing, joyful, and fun."

He also mentioned, "I believe this success is not only ours to celebrate. Our production partners, broadcast partners, writers, artistes, puppeteers, crew, and all the children of our country are in this together. Without their contributions and support, this achievement would not have been possible."

Since 1979, the United States has been presenting the Telly Awards to TV programmes from various countries around the world. This prestigious recognition aims to contribute to positive change in society and the world through meaningful work in visual media.

This year, approximately 13,000 programmes from over 50 countries were submitted for the awards. In addition to Bangladesh's "Sisimpur", other prestigious organisations that received the award include Newsweek magazine, LinkedIn, Al Jazeera, Disney, Pepsi Foundation, NBC Television, National Geographic, Sky News, NASA Television, Clinton Foundation, Walmart, and Warner Brothers.

In 2022, "Sisimpur" received the renowned Kidscreen Award for children. Following this, in January 2024, it won the prestigious Anthem Award.

Earlier in 2010, "Sisimpur" was recognised as the best children's programme in Bangladesh and ranked as the third most popular programme overall in a survey conducted by the BBC World Service Trust.

Since 2005, the Bangladeshi adaptation of Sesame Street, known as "Sisimpur" has been dedicated to early child development with the objective of "empowering children to become more complete, resilient and compassionate."

This popular Bangladeshi children's series is being produced with the financial support of USAID.