Masud Ali Khan honoured with Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement award

Esteemed veteran artiste Masud Ali Khan has been awarded the Meril-Prothom Alo Lifetime Achievement Award 2024. The 25th iteration of this prestigious accolade celebrated Masud Ali's remarkable contributions to Bangladesh's cultural heritage over his seven-decade career.

The award ceremony was held at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre's Hall of Fame in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar. The event buzzed with the presence of numerous celebrities and notable figures, marking the commencement of the eagerly awaited Meril-Prothom Alo Awards 2023.

Masud Ali Khan, an Ekushey Padak-winning artiste, received the award in recognition of his steadfast commitment to the nation's cultural sphere. Noted artist Rafiqun Nabi had the honour of presenting the award and crest to Masud Ali, accompanied by Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries Limited, and Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo.

The audience, filled with admiration, gave a standing ovation to this distinguished artiste. Masud Ali Khan's acting career spans seven decades, during which he has made significant contributions to theatre, television, and film. His notable performances include "Kul Nai Kinar Nai", "Eisob Dinratri", "Kothao Keu Nei", "Ekannoborti", and "Poush Faguner Pala". He has also made notable appearances in films such as "Nodi O Nari", "Dui Duari", "Matir Moyna", and "Mollabarir Bou", amongst many others.

Masud Ali Khan received the Ekushey Padak, the second-highest civilian award in Bangladesh, last year.

For the fifth time, noted cultural personality Hanif Sanket hosted the award show. The event saw the attendance of the country's top stars from the entertainment industry, including Chanchal Chowdhury, Brindaband Das, Shahnaz Khushi, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Afran Nisho, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Dilara Zaman, Sabila Nur, Abanti Sithi, Mumtaheena Chowdhury Toya, Safa Kabir, Mustafizur Noor Imran, Nazia Haque Orsha, and Misha Sawdagar, amongst many others.