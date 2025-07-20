Tech & Startup
Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:46 PM

Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:46 PM
Next Step Desk
Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:40 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 02:46 PM
Next Step jobs
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Optimizely - Senior Manager, Software Engineering (.Net)

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's or Master's in computer science or engineering, or related experience.
  • Experience developing with TypeScript.
  • Expertise with API design and development of GraphQL or RESTful web services.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on Optimizely's official LinkedIn page.

 

2. MJL Bangladesh PLC. - Senior Executive, Sales & Marketing

Deadline: July 31

Eligibility:

  • BBA or equivalent from any reputed university. MBA or equivalent from any reputed university is preferred.
  • Will be responsible for achieving the company's sales target set by the management and preparing periodic statements accordingly.
  • Should be able to execute the sales to achieve the organisational goal.

Minimum experience: 3-4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

3. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - Data Administrator

Deadline: July 27

Eligibility:

  • University degree or equivalent in statistics, business studies, or development studies.
  • Prior work experience in data input and management, analysis, or a similar field.
  • Prior experience in database management. CRM will be considered an asset.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. SMC Enterprise Limited - Officer/Sr. Officer, Production

Deadline: July 31

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in EEE/ IPE/ Food Engineering & Technology/ M. Pharm.
  • Should be able to plan, execute and ensure optimum use of the resources to meet production targets with low cost.  
  • Should be able to ensure the operation and maintenance of juice processing and packaging machinery.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on SMC's official website.

