Jobs of the week
1. Optimizely - Senior Manager, Software Engineering (.Net)
Deadline: N/A
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's or Master's in computer science or engineering, or related experience.
- Experience developing with TypeScript.
- Expertise with API design and development of GraphQL or RESTful web services.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on Optimizely's official LinkedIn page.
2. MJL Bangladesh PLC. - Senior Executive, Sales & Marketing
Deadline: July 31
Eligibility:
- BBA or equivalent from any reputed university. MBA or equivalent from any reputed university is preferred.
- Will be responsible for achieving the company's sales target set by the management and preparing periodic statements accordingly.
- Should be able to execute the sales to achieve the organisational goal.
Minimum experience: 3-4 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
3. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - Data Administrator
Deadline: July 27
Eligibility:
- University degree or equivalent in statistics, business studies, or development studies.
- Prior work experience in data input and management, analysis, or a similar field.
- Prior experience in database management. CRM will be considered an asset.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. SMC Enterprise Limited - Officer/Sr. Officer, Production
Deadline: July 31
Eligibility:
- Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in EEE/ IPE/ Food Engineering & Technology/ M. Pharm.
- Should be able to plan, execute and ensure optimum use of the resources to meet production targets with low cost.
- Should be able to ensure the operation and maintenance of juice processing and packaging machinery.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on SMC's official website.
