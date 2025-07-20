Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Optimizely - Senior Manager, Software Engineering (.Net)

Deadline: N/A

Eligibility:

Bachelor's or Master's in computer science or engineering, or related experience.

Experience developing with TypeScript.

Expertise with API design and development of GraphQL or RESTful web services.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on Optimizely's official LinkedIn page.

2. MJL Bangladesh PLC. - Senior Executive, Sales & Marketing

Deadline: July 31

Eligibility:

BBA or equivalent from any reputed university. MBA or equivalent from any reputed university is preferred.

Will be responsible for achieving the company's sales target set by the management and preparing periodic statements accordingly.

Should be able to execute the sales to achieve the organisational goal.

Minimum experience: 3-4 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

3. International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - Data Administrator

Deadline: July 27

Eligibility:

University degree or equivalent in statistics, business studies, or development studies.

Prior work experience in data input and management, analysis, or a similar field.

Prior experience in database management. CRM will be considered an asset.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

4. SMC Enterprise Limited - Officer/Sr. Officer, Production

Deadline: July 31

Eligibility:

Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in EEE/ IPE/ Food Engineering & Technology/ M. Pharm.

Should be able to plan, execute and ensure optimum use of the resources to meet production targets with low cost.

Should be able to ensure the operation and maintenance of juice processing and packaging machinery.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on SMC's official website.