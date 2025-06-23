Tech & Startup
Honda launches City e:HEV in Bangladesh

Honda City e:HEV
Image: DHS Motors.

DHS Motors Limited, the official distributor of Honda in Bangladesh, has recently launched the Honda City e:HEV at the Honda Showroom in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The Honda City e:HEV features a 1500cc hybrid engine. The vehicle comes equipped with a leather interior, rear AC controls, and other features. All of this is put together in a body bigger, wider, and higher than the national favorite Toyota Premio, according to a press release by DHS Motors.

The Honda City e:HEV is priced at BDT 39.90 lakhs.

