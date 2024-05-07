Here are the biggest announcements from Apple’s iPad event

Apple has unveiled a new line up of products at the Apple's iPad event on May 7. Here are the announcements from Apple's iPad event:

iPad Air

The latest iPad Air has two models. One is a redesigned 11-inch iPad air while the other one is a 13-inch model. Using the M2 chipset, the iPad Air has a 15% faster CPU, 25% faster GPU and 40% faster Neural Engine making it 50% faster than the previous iPad Air with M1 chip. Apple pencil hover can also be used as the product has an M2 chip.

With a liquid retina display, the latest iPad Air also has a 12 MP back-camera and comes in four colours: blue, purple, starlight, space grey. The device also has 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. The cost of the 11-inch iPad Air is USD 599 and the 13-inch iPad Air is USD 799.

iPad Air. Image: Apple.

iPad Pro

The latest version of iPad Pro has a 11-inch model which is 5.3 mm thin and the 13-inch model is 5.1 mm thin making it the thinnest Apple product ever. The iPad Pro also introduced an OLED display for the first time in iPads. The OLED display has two OLED panels, the technology was called Tandem OLED at the Apple event. The display can support 1,000 nits full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content with 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness. Calling it the "most advanced display" Apple has categorised this display as 'Ultra Retina XDR'.

Apple has also introduced M4 chipset on iPad Pro jumping from M2. Built on second-generation 3nm technology, the M4 chip is more power efficient. Having 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, the M4 chip delivers 50% faster CPU performance and 4 times faster pro rendering performance than the M2 chip in previous iPad Pro. By incorporating graphite sheets into the main housing and copper in the Apple logo, the iPad Pro's thermal performance was improved by 20%.

During the introduction of the latest iPad Pro, Apple also introduced updates in Final Cut Pro in addition to a feature named 'Live Multicam' by which put users in the director's chair by giving them control over multiple iPhones or iPads for creating videos. The latest iPad Pro has a 12 MP back-camera with an 'adaptive true tone flash' for document scanning.

The device also has 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The 11-inch model of iPad Pro is priced at USD 999 and the 13-inch model is priced at USD 1299.

iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard. Image: Apple.

Magic Keyboard

A Magic keyboard was also introduced at the event. The 11-inch model is priced at USD 299 while the 13-inch model is priced at USD 349.

Apple Pencil Pro

The Apple Pencil Pro was unveiled with cool new features for making it a coveted item for creators. Alongside the Apple pencil hover option, the device has features and gestures like 'double tap', 'barrel roll' and 'squeeze' for easy content creation. The device also has the 'Find my device' option.

Apple Pencil Pro. Image: Apple.

The cost of the 10th generation iPad was also deducted at the event with prices now starting from USD 349.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple also announced that more details about what to come in Apple will be shared at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 (WWDC24) next month.