Apple appoints Indian-origin Sabih Khan as new COO

Sabih Khan, who currently serves as Apple’s Senior Vice President of Operations, has been with the tech giant for 30 years. Images: Apple

Apple has announced the appointment of Indian-American business executive Sabih Khan, currently Senior Vice President of Operations, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), succeeding longtime operations chief Jeff Williams later this month. The change is part of a planned leadership transition at the company.

Khan has been with the tech giant for 30 years, joining Apple's executive team in 2019 and overseeing the company's global supply chain for the past six years.

"Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in an official statement.

According to Cook, while overseeing Apple's supply chain, Khan has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, managed the expansion of Apple's manufacturing footprint in the US, and ensured that the company can remain agile in response to global challenges. Additionally, Khan is credited with advancing Apple's environmental sustainability efforts, contributing to a reduction of the company's carbon footprint by more than 60%.

"Above all, Sabih leads with his heart and his values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer," Cook added in his statement.

Before joining Apple's procurement group in 1995, Khan worked at GE Plastics as an applications development engineer and key account technical leader. He holds dual Bachelor's degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University, as well as a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).