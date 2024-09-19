Redefining iPad creativity: Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro 2

Last year, the apps Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro made a splash when they dropped on the iPad, completely shaking up what we thought was possible for mobile creativity. Image: Final Cut Pro/Apple

Last year, the apps Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro made a splash when they dropped on the iPad, completely shaking up what we thought was possible for mobile creativity. Fast forward to today, and both apps are getting serious upgrades that push the boundaries even further. Built from the ground up with touch in mind, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad are about to level up the game for both seasoned Mac pros and the next generation of creators. And with these updates? The future looks even more exciting. Let's take a look at both these apps, and dive into the benefits they provide to iPad users.

Final Cut Pro: your on-the-go production studio

Final Cut Pro on the iPad already changed the game—letting you record, edit, and finish pro-quality videos, all from one device. Now, with the power of the iPad Pro's new M4 chip, things are moving up a gear. The app now performs up to twice as fast as it did with the M1, making final renders feel almost instantaneous.

One of the standout new features is Live Multicam. Imagine turning your iPad into a full-blown Multicam studio where you can preview and control up to four cameras simultaneously—adjust exposure, tweak white balance, and dial in focus, all in real-time. You're basically a director on the go. And to make it even better, Apple has dropped a brand-new app: Final Cut Camera.

Final Cut Camera is a free standalone app that lets you connect multiple iPhones or iPads to capture different angles during a Live Multicam shoot. Everything connects seamlessly with Final Cut Pro, so you can go straight from shooting to editing. And thanks to external project support, you can now edit straight off a drive—perfect for taking advantage of that Thunderbolt connection on the iPad Pro. When it comes to editing, the M4 chip supports up to four times more streams of ProRes RAW than the M1, making your colour grading, effects, and rendering faster and smoother than ever before.

With Final Cut Pro 2, your iPad Pro isn't just a tablet anymore—it's a mobile production studio powerhouse.

Logic Pro: elevating your music production

For music producers, Logic Pro for iPad has always delivered the full studio experience with the simplicity of touch. But Logic Pro 2 cranks it up a notch with smarter features and faster performance, all powered by the brand-new M4 chip.

The fan-favourite Drummer feature is now getting new bandmates with Session Players. Now, AI-powered Bass and Keyboard players can jump in to help craft the perfect track. It's like having your own studio band ready to go whenever you need them.

But that's not all. Logic Pro 2 is pushing the boundaries of what you can do with digital effects. Enter ChromaGlow—a new plugin that uses machine learning to emulate the warmth of analogue sound with stunning detail. The M4 chip lets you apply ChromaGlow across multiple tracks without breaking a sweat, creating rich, warm soundscapes that rival even high-end hardware setups.

And if the remix is your playground, Logic Pro 2's Stem Splitter will transform your experience. Take any track, break it down into vocals, bass, drums, and other instruments, and remix it all on the spot—on-device, with zero lag, thanks to the M4 chip's blazing speed.

Cameras, mics, and more: The ultimate creative toolkit

What makes these apps so powerful on the iPad Pro isn't just the software—it's the hardware, too. The iPad Pro's cameras and microphones make it a true all-in-one production machine. You can shoot spectacular 4K ProRes video with the 12MP rear camera and capture pristine audio with the four studio-quality mics. With the LiDAR Scanner onboard, AR experiences are smoother and faster than ever before.

Even document scanning has gotten smarter. The new adaptive True Tone flash uses AI to automatically detect documents like forms and receipts, eliminating shadows for perfect scans every time. This feature is baked right into iPadOS, so whether you're in Camera, Files, Notes, or a third-party app, you get flawless results.

The future of creative workflows

With these updates, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro 2 on iPad Pro aren't just keeping up with the competition—they're setting a new standard for what's possible on a mobile device.

Whether you're a filmmaker, music producer, or content creator, these apps are designed to help you push your creative boundaries.