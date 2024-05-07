Apple launches the thinnest iPad ever

Apple has launched its latest iPad Pro models at the Apple event on May 7, featuring an incredibly slim design and cutting-edge technology. The 11-inch model measures just 5.3 mm thin, while the 13-inch model is even thinner at 5.1 mm, making it the thinnest iPad ever produced by Apple.

A standout feature of the new iPad Pro is the introduction of an OLED display, a first for iPads. This advanced display technology incorporates two OLED panels, referred to as Tandem OLED, which Apple showcased at its recent event. The display boasts impressive specs, supporting up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness for both SDR and HDR content, with a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits. Apple has dubbed this display the "Ultra Retina XDR," calling it the 'most advanced display' ever seen on an iPad.

In addition to the stunning display, Apple has equipped the new iPad Pro with the powerful M4 chipset, a significant upgrade from the M2 chip used in previous models. As per speculations, Apple has skipped the M3 chip altogether.

The M4 chip is built on second-generation 3nm technology, offering improved power efficiency. With 4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores, the M4 chip delivers a 50% boost in CPU performance and four times faster rendering performance compared to its predecessor. Apple has also implemented graphite sheets and copper elements in the housing to enhance thermal performance by 20%.

The device is equipped with a 12 MP f/1.8 back-camera featuring an 'adaptive true tone flash', ideal for document scanning. In addition, the Face ID camera has been moved to a landscape orientation, for a better video calling experience.

Storage options for the iPad Pro range from 256GB to a massive 2TB, catering to user needs. The 11-inch model is priced at USD 999, while the larger 13-inch model starts at USD 1299.