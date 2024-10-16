Apple unveils new iPad mini

Available for pre-order starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi model, the device will be available from October 23. Image: Apple

Apple has announced the release of its latest iPad mini, featuring an 8.3-inch liquid retina display, the powerful A17 Pro chip, and new capabilities powered by the soon-to-come Apple Intelligence.

The A17 Pro chip offers significant performance upgrades, with a 30% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU than the previous model, according to Apple. This boost enables enhanced graphics for gaming, productivity in design apps, and immersive augmented reality (AR) experiences. Apple Intelligence, to be integrated into the upcoming iPadOS 18.1, introduces advanced features like writing tools, improved Siri functionality, and new creative tools for generating images and editing photos.

The iPad mini also introduces the Apple Pencil Pro, which brings new creative possibilities with haptic feedback, tool palette control, and precision sketching features. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129, while the standard Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for $79.

The device supports Wi-Fi 6E for faster connectivity, with Wi-Fi + Cellular models offering 5G and eSIM compatibility. In terms of storage, the iPad mini starts at 128 GB, double the previous generation, with additional options for 256 GB and 512 GB.

The camera setup includes a 12 MP wide back camera with Smart HDR 4 and a 12 MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, enabling improved photos and video calls. Built with environmental sustainability in mind, the new iPad mini incorporates 100% recycled materials in several components, states Apple.

Starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi model and $649 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model, the new iPad mini is available for pre-order now, with general availability on October 23. For education users, pricing begins at $449, according to an official press release by the tech giant. It is available in four finishes: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.