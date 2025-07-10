Tech & Startup
Dubai to open restaurant featuring AI chef

Thu Jul 10, 2025 04:38 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 04:46 PM
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Jul 10, 2025 04:38 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 04:46 PM
Dubai AI chef
According to developers, Chef Aiman has been trained on extensive culinary datasets, including food science research and thousands of international recipes. Images: Chef Aiman/WOOHOO

A new restaurant called WOOHOO will open in September 2025 in Dubai's Downtown district, featuring what its developers claim to be the world's first AI chef. The establishment will operate with a hybrid human-AI system where recipes, menus, and dining ambience are created by an AI program called 'Chef Aiman', while human staff will handle food preparation and service.

The AI system, developed by hospitality group Gastronaut, analyses food at a molecular level, evaluating components like texture and acidity to generate novel flavour combinations. According to developers, Chef Aiman has been trained on extensive culinary datasets, including food science research and thousands of international recipes. Human chefs, led by Dubai-based chef Reif Othman, then test and refine the AI's suggestions.

As per a report by Reuters on the matter, restaurant representatives emphasise the AI's potential sustainability benefits, noting its ability to create recipes utilising food byproducts that kitchens typically discard. The developers anticipate that the technology could eventually be licensed to other restaurants globally.

The venue at Kempinski The Boulevard Hotel in downtown Dubai will feature a futuristic design with interactive digital elements. The concept represents Dubai's continued investment in cutting-edge hospitality experiences, though industry observers note the practical challenges of implementing AI in restaurant operations remain unproven at scale.

Related topic:
DubaiAI
