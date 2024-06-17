Digital gift-giving during Eid: A modern take on tradition

Eid, one of the most cherished celebrations in the Islamic calendar, marks a time of joy, reflection, and generosity. As Bangladesh embraces the digital age, how we celebrate and exchange gifts during Eid has transformed remarkably. The traditional exchange of 'salami' or Eid money, has evolved to include a range of digital gifts, making it easier and more exciting to share the joy of the festive season.

Back in the day, Eid celebrations were characterised by the anticipation of visiting relatives, receiving crisp banknotes as salami, and the delight of opening beautifully wrapped presents. Fast forward to the present, and while the essence of Eid remains unchanged, the methods of gift-giving have adapted to the conveniences of modern technology. The hustle and bustle of shopping in crowded markets has, for many, been replaced by the click of a button. Virtual connections and digital exchanges have become an integral part of the celebration, bridging distances and making it easier to share festive joy even when miles apart.

Digital salami

One of the most popular digital gift-giving methods is through mobile financial services like bKash. During Eid, especially Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, sending 'bKash salami' has become a convenient and trendy way to give monetary gifts. This method ensures that loved ones receive their gifts promptly and allows the sender to add a personal touch with a heartfelt message or a festive greeting.

Kashfi, a student at BUP, shares, "I love receiving digital salami via bKash. It's quick and I can use the money immediately for whatever I need. People overseas can send money via MFS through using WorldRemit, Remitly, Payoneer, and other services which are very convenient, and a prime method of receiving digital Eidi."

In addition to bKash, other mobile financial platforms such as Rocket and Nagad are also widely used to send digital cash gifts. These services are typically well-rated among the younger generation, who appreciate the ease and immediacy of digital transactions. The ability to send money directly to someone's mobile wallet means that recipients can use their gifts for online shopping, paying bills, or even saving for future expenses.

Popular tech gadgets

Tech gadgets have become a favoured choice for Eid gifts. Smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches are highly coveted, especially among tech-savvy youths. These gadgets serve as practical tools for communication and entertainment and symbolise a modern, forward-thinking approach to gift-giving. The latest models of popular brands often see a surge in sales during the Eid season, as families look to surprise their loved ones with the newest technology.

For younger children, durable tablets like the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition are popular for their kid-friendly features. Teenagers often prefer popular smartphones known for their performance and camera quality. Young adults interested in mechanical keyboards prefer those which combine top-notch performance with sleek design. Professionals favour high-end devices like the Apple iPad Pro (2023), perfect for both work and entertainment. Additionally, wireless earbuds have become a top choice as budget tech gifts for music lovers of all ages.

Online subscriptions and gift cards

Another rising trend in digital gift-giving is the purchase of online subscriptions and gift cards. Services like Spotify offer gift cards that can be purchased online and sent via email or messaging apps. For instance, Spotify lets people purchase accounts and charge via Flexiload (available for Grameenphone and Robi), where the amount of money is deducted from the prepaid phone bill. They can even purchase a Duo account for a loved one as an Eid gift.

Navid, who works at an MNC, says, "I gifted my cousin a Spotify Duo account last Eid. It's a gift that keeps on giving, and he can enjoy his favourite music anytime." Various shops offer digital gift cards for specific subscriptions, such as Apple gift cards and Google Play cards, which can be conveniently found online with just a few clicks. However, beware of scammers, as non-reputed fake pages might try to take your money without providing the actual card. Trusted vendors for purchasing gift cards include Bongo Digital and Standard Shoppers Ltd.

These subscriptions provide endless entertainment and are perfect for those who enjoy binge-watching shows, listening to music, or shopping online. An e-book subscription or a Kindle gift card can be a thoughtful and much-appreciated present for book lovers.

Gamer's Eid delight

A gamer's delight for Eid can be made through the purchase of PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam gift cards. "Receiving a PlayStation gift card was the highlight of my Eid last year," says Sharaf, an avid gamer. "It allowed me to buy the latest FIFA, which I had been wanting for ages."

Alternatively, you can rent PlayStation or Xbox series games from vendors who offer flexible package options for renting games so your fellow gamer friends can enjoy the experience and save money at the same time.

Personalised digital gifts

For those who prefer a more personal touch, customised digital gifts are gaining popularity. These can include personalised e-cards, digital photo albums, or even custom-made videos. In Bangladesh, various online tools and apps make creating these unique gifts easier.

For personalised e-cards, platforms like Canva and Greetings Island offer customisable templates. Digital photo albums can be created using Google Photos or Apple's Photos app, allowing users to compile cherished memories into beautiful albums. Custom-made videos can be crafted using InShot, CapCut, or KineMaster, combining photos, clips, music, and text for a unique gift.

The effort put into creating a personalised digital gift often resonates more deeply than a traditional present, as it shows a thoughtful and creative approach to gift-giving, tailored specifically to the recipient's interests and preferences.

Evolving Eid celebrations in the digital age

Eid in the digital age has opened up a plethora of new and exciting ways to celebrate and share happiness. From bKash salami to tech gadgets, online subscriptions to personalised digital gifts, the options are endless. These modern gift-giving trends reflect the changing times and bring a new level of convenience and innovation to the cherished tradition of Eid, adding a sense of thrill and anticipation to the festive season.

As we continue to embrace technology in our daily lives, how we celebrate and express our love and appreciation during Eid will undoubtedly continue to evolve. However, the spirit of generosity and joy that defines this special time of year remains constant.