BohniShikha-Agile in Education USA to host summit on social justice and sustainability

BohniShikha-Agile in Education USA, an education management organisation, is hosting a 'Call for Social Justice and Sustainability Global Virtual Summit' on March 9, 8 pm to 12 am Bangladeshi time.

According to a press release, the summit will bring together global leaders, award-winning speakers, academics, attorneys, thought leaders, human rights activists, and students from around the world. Among the speakers are Nadine Hack, Switzerland; Shaun King, USA; Zain Nazar, UK; Jef Staes, Belgium; Dr. Anais Nony, France; Chris Hooten, USA; Dr. Abdullghan Yahya Alebarh, Yemen; Dr. Nehreen Majed, Bangladesh; Dr. Farid Sobhani, Bangladesh; Emmanuel Ponchon, Spain and more.

The goal of the summit is to spark dialogue, foster collaboration, and drive positive change in the pursuit of a more just and sustainable world, adds the press release. Distinguished professors, dignitaries, and experts will deliver speeches on important issues related to social justice, human rights, and environmental sustainability. For more information, visit here.