AI cameras to be installed on Dhaka-Chittagong highway

AI cameras on Dhaka-Chittagong highway
A total of 1,427 cameras will be strategically placed throughout the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

The Dhaka-Chittagong highway is set to be dotted with artificial intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras covering a span of 250 kilometres. The cameras, financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at BDT 152 crore 56 lakhs, are aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the highway police, according to sources associated with the project.

"The work of this project is almost at its finishing stage. This will help with digital surveillance which will in turn improve our service quality by properly identifying criminal activities," Md Shahabuddin Khan, Additional Inspector General of Highway Police told The Daily Star.

According to the authorities, these AI cameras will have the capability to detect crimes and will be able to promptly relay warning signals to the control room. A total of 1,427 cameras will be strategically placed throughout the Dhaka-Chittagong highway; a thousand cameras are already in place.

The control station for these cameras will be established at the highway police headquarters with four additional sub-stations.

