Urban Fusion: Commercial Integration in Residential Zones

Imagine stepping out of your front door to grab a coffee, drop your kids at daycare, and catch up on emails at a co-working space, all before lunch and without ever moving your car. Sounds like a daydream for most Dhaka city dwellers, right? Well, it's becoming a reality in more and more neighborhoods. The traditional lines between where we shop, work, and live are getting fuzzier thanks to the integration of commercial spaces within residential areas.

The rise of mixed-use developments

At the heart of this trend are mixed-use developments, which seamlessly combine residential units with retail, offices, and other commercial entities. A K M Rafiul, Head of Sales at Sheltech (Pvt.) Ltd. informs, "It all depends on the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) whether a real estate company has the permission to build commercial space or residential building in a specific location or not. Again, the price of such spaces depends on the area as well."

These developments are designed with the dual goal of providing convenience to residents and fostering a dynamic community atmosphere. The proximity of amenities such as grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, fitness centers, and office spaces within walking distance of homes is a significant draw for urban dwellers seeking a more integrated and efficient lifestyle.

Economic and social benefits

Economically, this setup is a win-win. Local businesses get a steady stream of customers just a staircase away, keeping those "For Rent" signs collecting dust. That said, both residential and commercial spaces require a different set of maintenance regulations.

AZM Tanvir Ahad, Head of Sales and Marketing at Anwar Landmark Ltd. shares, "We have commercial buildings in Dhamondi and Banani, and separate maintenance plans are employed for both residential and commercial spaces. In commercial buildings, the owners sometimes create their individual community and take care of the building. And sometimes, the company takes charge of the maintenance, just as we do at Anwar Landmark Ltd."

According to Ahad, the ground or first floors of commercial space are relatively popular among business owners. Therefore, nowadays we see many residential buildings have the ground or first floor rented out for commercial usage. This trend has been gaining popularity with time.

Integration of co-working space

As the landscape of work continues to evolve, particularly with the rise of remote employment and freelancing, the integration of commercial spaces within residential areas has taken on a new dimension. Among the most significant trends is the incorporation of shared office spaces into these mixed-use developments.

Selim Reza, a Senior Executive of CoSpace Dhaka, shares, "CoSpace Dhaka has four branches in Banani, and among them, two of our branches are in residential buildings. We essentially rent out a space of 7000 to 8000 sq. ft and curate small cubicles, which resemble a model office. We have meeting rooms as well as open desks, where freelancers and other professionals can come and work peacefully."

The convenience of having a workspace within or near one's residential area cannot be overstated. It eliminates the daily commute, saving time and reducing stress, thereby significantly enhancing the quality of life. This convenience also extends to the flexibility in work-life balance, allowing residents to easily transition between professional and personal activities, fostering a more harmonious lifestyle.

The future of urban living

The trend towards integrating commercial spaces in housing areas is set to continue, driven by the demand for more sustainable, convenient, and community-oriented urban living. However, noise and privacy concerns are also common among residents living near commercial activities.

Despite the benefits, the integration of commercial and residential spaces is not without challenges. Zoning regulations, which traditionally separate residential areas from commercial and industrial zones, can present significant hurdles. Developers must navigate these regulations carefully to create spaces that are both legally compliant and conducive to the desired mix of uses.

Photo Courtesy: Prabir Das

Addressing these issues requires thoughtful design and planning, such as strategic building orientation, soundproofing measures, and the creation of private residential areas separate from public commercial spaces.

Bishazit Das, Assistant Manager at Business Development of Navana Real Estate Ltd. addresses this issue, explaining, "Every real estate company needs to adhere to specific codes if they want to develop commercial space and residential space together. Navana always ensures that these codes are being followed. From designing separate parking spaces to the entrance – both of these spaces are kept detached. So, there is no chance of encountering a security breach."

That said, the future of urban development lies in creating spaces that are not only functional but also foster a sense of community and belonging. By blending residential and commercial uses, cities can offer their residents a richer, more integrated living experience that enhances both their quality of life and the vibrancy of their communities.