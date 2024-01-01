The Worrying Reality for the Youth

A historic turning point was reached at COP28 in Dubai, where world leaders recognized the pressing need to move away from fossil fuels. While this declaration should be cause for joy, my experience with previous climate conferences has cautioned me against being too optimistic. The promises made like Norway's intention to reduce carbon emissions by 55% by 2030, are an example of the disconnect between words and actions; the country barely managed to reduce its emissions by 1% last year, and it is unlikely that it will accomplish its goal by 2030. The global stocktake process for climate change adaptation at COP28 does not go far enough in implementing the necessary actions. Although it acknowledges the need for lower greenhouse gas emissions, it does not call for a major decrease in the production of fossil fuels or the phase-out of coal.

Photo: Anisur Rahman

The absence of transitional fuels creates a space where oil and gas extraction can continue, stalling the advancement of equitable growth and sustainable development indefinitely. Positive and unfavorable features were discovered throughout the COP28 process. Positive moves included the reaffirmed calls for emissions reductions and the commitment to the 1.5°C trajectory. However, questions are raised over the COP's efficacy in addressing the gravity of the climate situation due to the weak discourse around the shift away from fossil fuels. As we examine the challenges posed by the COP28 results, it is critical to recognize the complexity of leadership. Governments are important in determining policy, but businesses, civic societies, and youth organizations also have leadership roles.

A substantial number of global emissions are covered by the commitments reported by nations, communities, and corporations globally through the Net Zero Tracker. Localized efforts to hold polluters accountable and invest in climate resilience, clean energy transition, and environmental justice are exemplified by initiatives like Washington state's Climate Commitment Act. There is some hope in the commitment of people and organizations working across sectors, despite COP28's faults, which has come to resemble more of a 'trade fare' than a leading platform to promote equitable climate action; The real leaders of our day are committed individuals, who come from the public and business sectors, indigenous communities, youth leadership, NGOs, and academics. Their joint efforts demonstrate the variety of viewpoints and common goal of building a livable and prosperous planet.

The COP28 disappointments and obstacles are evidence of contemplation and a revised commitment to addressing the climate crisis. The solemn reminder of the work to be done is the absence of a clear mandate for the phase-out of fossil fuels. But if we address the climate catastrophe head-on, there is optimism that we can work together to overcome the obstacles and build a sustainable future for future generations.

This hope stems from the will of youth leadership to achieve climate justice and a sustainable future. At Save the Children Bangladesh, we have several initiatives promoting these such as equitable water governance and management of freshwater resources, supporting youth input in area development plans, and building agencies for youth to engage more effectively in Locally Led Adaptation efforts such as combating the spread of dengue and waterlogging.

Nauman Zahur Haque is the Senior Advisor for Climate Change Adaptation at Save the Children in Bangladesh.