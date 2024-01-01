Hope of Eco-tourism to curb large-scale pollution in Cox’s Bazar

"When I visited the climate disaster rehabilitation center at Khurushkul Ashrayan Prokolpo, I encountered individuals who had migrated from Kutubdia and Moheshkhali after the 1991 cyclone, losing their ability to work as able-bodied individuals, and being deprived of health and education. It was then that I witnessed, for the first time, the devastating impacts of climate change-related events," shared Fahim, a dedicated local climate activist from Cox's Bazar.

Fahim Tajnowhat, a 20-year-old first-year student in the accounting department at Cox's Bazar Government College, actively engages as a youth climate activist in his community. Initially volunteering with YouthNet for Climate Justice for two years, he observed firsthand the adverse effects of climate change, including rising temperatures, excessive heat waves, and land erosion in his area. Triggered by this experience, Fahim decided to work more earnestly on this issue to ensure a safer world for future generations.

Officially joining YouthNet as a climate advocate, Fahim is currently involved in creating awareness about climate issues. Recently, he participated in climate advocacy under Harvard University's Centre for Health program, gaining valuable insights applicable to the Bangladeshi context.

Functioning as a grassroots climate activist, Fahim identifies problems in the field, reports them to stakeholders, and persuades them to take proactive initiatives. Presently associated with the Bangladesh Tourism Department's eco-tourism initiative, known as Youth Action in Eco-Friendly Tourism (YAET), Fahim receives logistical support and funds. He has already worked in three districts on this project with YouthNet and envisions expanding the initiative to 44 districts. The mission is to empower young individuals to become active stewards of the environment and change agents within the tourism sector.

Fahim's aspirations extend to climate policy and finance, advocating for a just transition to renewable energy and the phasing out of fossil fuels for a sustainable world. "I hope Bangladesh will develop climate-resilient infrastructure to empower people to combat the adverse effects of climate change, and I aspire to build extensive eco-tourism in Cox's Bazar based on climate-resilient directives," he shared.

Written by Priyam Paul