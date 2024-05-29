Chance to re-write T20 World Cup record

Under the guidance of a young Najmul Hossain Shanto and with some exciting weapons in their arsenal, Bangladesh will hope to re-write their record in T20 World Cups heading into the ninth edition of the mega event.

As it stands, Bangladesh do not have much to boast about in T20 World Cups – one would need to stretch as far back as the Tigers' maiden game in the event to get to the instance of their most memorable win in the tournament: a six-wicket win over two-time world champions West Indies in Johannesburg in 2007.

It has been almost 17 years, and Bangladesh are still searching for another victory over a cricketing powerhouse with the rest of the eight wins in T20 World Cups coming against the minnows of the format.

Will Bangladesh be able to finally end the 17-year wait, and perhaps do more?

Even though Bangladesh are going into the tournament on the back of a 4-1 series win over low-ranked Zimbabwe – a series that drew a lot of scepticism considering it was against a side that have failed to make it into the mega event – the Tigers will hope for their areas of strength to provide the goods.

For the first time in their history, Bangladesh are taking to a T20 World Cup a specialist leg-spinner in Rishad Hossain. Rishad adds variety to the Tigers' already well-regarded spin department -- also consisting of the world-class Shakib Al Hasan and off-spinner Mahedi Hasan. With the pitches in the USA and the West Indies being predicted to aid the spinners, Bangladesh would surely fancy their chances.

Also, with Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Tanzim Sakib making up the pace unit, the Tigers now have the most potent pace attack in their history.

SQUAD

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Taskin Ahmed (VC), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Sakib

KEY PLAYER

Shakib Al Hasan

Injuries and political engagements meant the poster boy of Bangladesh cricket could only play four of the 16 T20Is Bangladesh played in the last 12 months, but his impact, especially in bowling, could still be singled out. He has scalped nine wickets in these four games, just one less than Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, and Shoriful Islam, who lead the charts following Taskin Ahmed (16 wickets in nine games) in this regard. Shakib, however, might need to crank his batting performances up a notch as it has been far from his usual best in recent times.

STRENGTH

A balanced bowling unit

The one thing that Bangladesh can really be hopeful of in this T20 World Cup is their bowling unit. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has already played 14 T20Is, lending him a sense of international cricket and the 21-year-old can certainly be an X-factor in the bowling line-up that also includes a tested pace unit.

WEAKNESS

Fragile batting

Star opener Liton Das's recent form in white-ball cricket has made things uncertain as to which pair would open the batting for the Tigers. Also, the fragility of the entire batting line-up could be gauged from the fact that the Tigers were restricted under the 150-run mark in five of their last seven T20Is.

IMPACT PLAYER

Mahmudullah Riyad

In a fragile batting line-up, Mahmudullah Riyad will hold the key to success for Bangladesh in the middle-order. The 38-year-old has averaged the highest-- 47.66 -- in the seven matches he played in the middle-order (from positions 4-7) in the last 12 months for Bangladesh.

STAT ATTACK

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 38, Won 9, Lost 28, NR 1

DID YOU KNOW?

Shakib Al Hasan is the higest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, with 47 wickets in 36 matches.

FORM GUIDE: L, L, W, W, W, W, L, W, L, L