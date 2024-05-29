Off-colour defending champs out to prove a point

After being the flag bearers of fearless cricket for the past few years, England now seem like a team that have lost their mojo and are stuck between gears.

The brash, pedal-to-the-metal approach that won them the ODI World Cup in 2019, didn't help them in their title defence last year, where they finished seventh.

Their fortunes in T20Is have also been on the decline since they brought home their second T20 World Cup title in 2022 in Australia.

Since defeating Pakistan in the final, England have lost eight out of their 12 T20Is, which included series defeats to Bangladesh and the West Indies and a 2-2 tied series against New Zealand.

The Jos Buttler-led side has tremendous firepower on paper, with explosive batters like Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.

Buttler himself has been on song for England in T20Is and so has Jonny Bairstow since coming back from injury last year. Still, England have been underperforming in T20Is and a lot of it has to do with their bowling.

England are hoping that the return of pacer Jofra Archer, who hasn't been in action since March last year, will bolster their attack and give them the bowling pedigree required to defend their title.

England are without all-rounder Ben Stokes, who opted out of the tournament. But the middle-order of Moeen Ali, Brook and Livingstone seem equipped to make up for his absence.

Leg spinner Adil Rashid, who has picked 14 wickets since the last T20 World Cup, will be the main wicket-taking option in middle overs.

Although recent form has not been favourable, the England team has all the tools necessary to go deep into the tournament and even retain the title, something that has never been done in T20 World Cups.

SQUAD

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley,

Mark Wood

KEY PLAYER

Phil Salt

Salt has come into his own opening the innings for England in T20I, with a strike rate a shade below 166 and an impressive average of 35.50. Salt became only the third player in history to hit consecutive centuries in T20Is last year against the West Indies in the Caribbean. The right-hander will be returning to the same place on the back of an outstanding IPL season and would be hoping to carry on from where he left off last year.

STRENGTH

In-form top order

England have no shortage of firepower at the top with the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks in blazing form. Salt has scored over 400 runs in this season's IPL while Buttler, Bairstow and Jacks have all brought up triple-figures in the tournament. England need them to carry that form into the World Cup.

WEAKNESS

Over-reliance on rashid

Other than Adil Rashid, England don't have any reliable option in the spin department. Uncapped left-arm spinner Tom Hartley is the other frontline option. Part-timers Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone haven't done a great job in T20Is in 2023.

IMPACT PLAYER

Jofra Archer

England have been very patient with Jofra Archer, seemingly keeping him wrapped up in bubble wrap, giving him the time to completely recover from his elbow injury and are now hoping to unleash him in the T20 World Cup. The England bowling attack is in need of an X-factor and Archer could very well be the man to deliver it.

Stat Attack

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 44, Won 24, Lost 19, NR 1

DID YOU KNOW?

The last time the West Indies hosted a T20 World Cup, England had emerged champions. England defeated Australia in the final in 2010, to clinch their first major ICC trophy.

FORM GUIDE: L, W, W, L, L, L, L, W, W, L