Proteas finally choke no more?

South Africa's cricket team embodies immense talent and potential, yet since re-instatement into international cricket, they have always fallen short of winning trophies. Despite fielding powerful squads and entering tournaments as favorites, they've consistently earned the unenviable title of "chokers."

However, this "choker" status could be a double-edged sword. With no recent title and seemingly nothing to lose, the pressure might be off for Aiden Markram's men, allowing them to play with greater freedom.

Captaincy for this crucial tournament falls to Markram, leading a South African team for the first time in an ICC event where they will face Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal in the group stage.

The squad selection saw some notable inclusions, with both Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje making their way back after being omitted from central contracts.

The batting unit, spearheaded by the experienced de Kock and the composed Markram, promises solidity. Add to that the explosive power of David Miller, the exciting young gun Tristan Stubbs, and the destructive Heinrich Klaasen, and this batting line-up appears truly formidable.

However, the bowling unit presents a question mark. While the Proteas possess some fiery pace options in Kagiso Rabada, Nortje, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, the T20 format's volatility means they can be expensive at times.

Interestingly, the squad boasts three left-arm spinners – Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi – along with Markram's part-time off-spin.

The question, however, remains: can South Africa finally overcome their historical struggles and break the "chokers" jinx this time around?

SQUAD

Aiden Markram (C), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

KEY PLAYER

Keshav Maharaj

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is a key figure for South Africa's T20 World Cup hopes. Despite a modest T20I record of 24 wickets in 27 matches, his experience and control in the shortest format become invaluable on pitches expected to be on the slower side in the USA and the West Indies. Maharaj boasts an economy rate of 7.38, highlighting his ability to stifle run-flow and put pressure on batters. With three spinners in the squad, his skill and strategic bowling could be key.

STRENGTH

A Formidable batting unit

South Africa's batting is a force to be reckoned with. Quinton de Kock's experience alongside Reeza Hendricks' explosiveness often lays the platform for the middle-order that boasts the calmness of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen's firepower. David Miller's big-hitting and Tristan Stubbs' youthful energy solidify the lower middle-order, ensuring a strong finish.

WEAKNESS

An out-of-form pace bowling unit

South Africa's bowling, particularly their pace attack, is a cause for concern. Speedstar Anrich Nortje had a forgettable IPL season. All-rounder Marco Jansen offers another pace option, but hasn't seen much action in IPL either.

IMPACT PLAYER

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen brings a potent mix of firepower and experience to South Africa's squad. While his T20I average suggests consistency, his blistering IPL strike rate of 186.26 showcases his ability to take apart bowling attacks in the middle overs. Klaasen could be South Africa's late-innings game-changer this time.

STAT ATTACK

T20 World Cup Appearance: 9th

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 40, Won 24, Lost 15, NR 1

DID YOU KNOW?

South Africa hold an unwanted record in T20 World Cups. Despite reaching the semifinals twice, they are the only team to have never made it to the final.

FORM GUIDE: L, W, L, L, L, L, W, L, L, L