PNG Papua New Guinea (C)

Papua New Guinea (PNG) are back in the T20 World Cup after a one-edition absence. They dominated in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, winning all six matches on home soil.

This is PNG's second appearance in the showpiece event. The Barramundis debuted in 2021 but failed to qualify for the 2022 edition, owing to the loss against Zimbabwe in Global Qualifier.

Despite failing to win a match in their T20 World Cup debut, PNG are prioritising experience for this year's tournament. The recently-appointed head coach, Tatenda Taibu [formerly Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper], has rewarded most of the qualifying squad with selection for the World Cup. Fourteen players from the qualifiers have been chosen, with eight being versatile all-rounders offering both right-arm and left-arm bowling options.

PNG face a tough group with hosts West Indies, powerhouse New Zealand and exciting Afghanistan. Their most realistic chance of a win on the big stage might come against debutants Uganda on June 6th.

SQUAD

Assad Vala (C), CJ Amini (VC), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

KEY PLAYER

CJ AMINI

A stalwart of PNG, CJ Amini boasts nearly a decade of experience on the international stage. A key contributor to the ICC associate nation's recent success, he ranks second-highest in wickets taken [47] and third-highest in runs scored [994] for PNG in T20Is. In terms of appearance, Amini's 56 matches place him behind only Assad Vala and Lega Siaka. While the 2021 T20 World Cup didn't witness his full potential, he's currently on fire, dominating with both bat and ball.

STAT ATTACK

T20 World Cup Appearance: 2nd

T20 World Cup Performance: Played 3, Won 0, Lost 3

DID YOU KNOW?

PNG hold the unenviable distinction of being the only team to lose their T20 World Cup debut match by 10 wickets, handed the thrashing by Oman in 2021.

FORM GUIDE: L, W, W, W, L, L, W, L, W, W