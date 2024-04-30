The Future of Agri Finance

Tarique Afzal

Managing Director & CEO

AB Bank

For better facilitation of the farmers in our country, the introduction of smart and simplified loan application procedures with less paperwork and processing time is a prerequisite. Loan products with flexible repayment terms, low-interest rates, and grace periods according to different agricultural product cycles must be developed to cater to the specific needs of farmers.

The current banking environment often fails to provide farmers with easy-term loans. Additionally, informal lenders charge high rates of interest. In response to this challenge, AB Bank has stepped into the disbursement of low-cost, collateral-free, and convenient "Open Credit Disbursement Programme" via smart cards, enabling easy access and repayment through Mobile Financial Services. To achieve self-sufficiency in the food sector through the agricultural revolution, we have taken the initiative to disburse Agri loans to marginal farmers through AB Smart Card, covering 43 Upazillas in 11 districts. Our initiative has benefited 27,000 marginal farmers, mostly landless and sharecroppers, supporting various agricultural activities from crop cultivation to livestock farming. Our programs have directly and successfully contributed to the agricultural production of 24,000 metric tons of grains across 12,500 acres of land.

Bangladesh Banks can allow banks to open more sub-branches in rural areas, provide coverage for the entire agri-loan through a credit guarantee scheme, offer more subsidies and incentives, and encourage the adoption of technology in the loan application and disbursement process, such as online platforms or mobile applications, facilitating coordination and collaboration among government agencies, financial institutions, agricultural organizations, and other stakeholders involved in agricultural lending.

ANM Mahfuz

Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer, Bank Asia

Since the beginning of agri credit disbursement by the banking sector, the prime focus has been on facilitating farmers directly by providing all types of agri loans promptly. Farmers are already receiving loans at low prices with easy repayment options, either in installments or as one-time balloon payments, depending on the farming nature and requirements. Priority has been given to underprivileged and unbanked people in chars, haors, salinity-prone areas, and ethnic minorities, following government policy and regulation.

Our agri products are designed to cover the needs of all types of farmers in terms of convenience, purposefulness, and ease of repayment. This includes small-sized loans ranging from Tk 10,000 to Tk 50,000 for marginal, landless farmers, and sharecroppers. Small and medium farmers can also obtain unsecured loans with easy terms and conditions. Additionally, farmers can apply for agri loans based on seasonal demand through our digital platform, which is very user-friendly. The end use of funds is also ensured by the A-card, an NFC-enabled card that facilitates input purchases through POS transactions directly from retailers. Farmers are receiving doorstep services through our agent banking network, with loans at a 4.00% interest rate for cultivating import substitute special crops throughout the year, in addition to regular agri loans. Furthermore, there are different stimulus/refinance products under Bangladesh Bank's refinance scheme, providing loans at lower interest rates for specific purposes and needs. Last year, we supported 11,871 farmers through our products and have several success stories of transforming small, landless, and marginal farmers into medium and large farmers, significantly improving their socio-economic conditions.

Kamrul Mehedi

Head of SME (Small), Microfinance and Agent Banking, City Bank

To better facilitate our farmers through agri-loans, financial institutions can adopt a more localized approach by understanding regional farming needs and tailoring loan products accordingly. Banks can further facilitate farmers by offering accessibility in rural and remote areas through the establishment of sub-branches and agent banking outlets. Additionally, digitizing loan applications and processing, implementing automated credit scoring, providing flexible repayment terms aligned with farming cycles, and offering training on financial literacy can greatly enhance the effectiveness of agri-loans.

The various agri-loan schemes at our bank offer tiered loan products to address the specific needs of farmers. For small and medium farmers, these loans often feature moderate amounts with reasonable repayment terms, aligning with their operational scales. Innovatively, many programs now include microloans for landless farmers and sharecroppers. These microloans are supported by group lending models via microfinance institutions/NGOs, facilitating access to capital in the farthest corners of the country where formal banking is beyond reach.

Effective policy support from the government is crucial for streamlining the agri loan process. This includes enacting policies that incentivize financial institutions to provide more agricultural loans. Such support could come in the form of refinancing schemes dedicated to agriculture, offering low-cost funds that increase interest spreads for financiers, thus keeping interest rates lower for customers. Establishing a centralized registry for farming land and a farmer's database can also mitigate risks associated with lending to smallholder farmers. Policies aimed at improving rural infrastructure, like roads and electricity, will enable banks to reach the furthest corners of the country and directly enhance the success rate of these loans by boosting farmers' reach and agricultural productivity.