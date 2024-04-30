“Policies aimed at risk mitigation can enable banks to extend more loans to underserved segments”

Hassan O. Rashid, Managing Director &CEO Prime Bank

To better facilitate our farmers, we are focusing on enhancing access and simplifying the application process for agri-loans. We are implementing digital solutions to reach remote areas, offering training on financial literacy, and tailoring our products to meet specific agricultural needs. Additionally, we collaborate with agricultural experts to ensure our loan products effectively support modern farming techniques and sustainable practices.

Our agri-loan schemes are designed to be inclusive, catering to all tiers of farmers. For small and medium farmers, we offer loans with flexible repayment terms aligned with crop cycles. For landless farmers and sharecroppers, we have introduced innovative financing models that don't require collateral. These include group lending and microfinance products, enabling them to access capital based on community trust and group guarantees.

Policy support from the Government/Bangladesh Bank is crucial to further streamline the agri-loan process. Policies aimed at risk mitigation such as credit guarantee schemes can enable banks to extend more loans to underserved segments. We also advocate for special interest rates to promote sustainable agricultural practices.