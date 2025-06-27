Ways to overcome physical distance in your friendships

One of the harsh realities of life is that one day, you will have to walk different paths from your closest friends. Oftentimes, the paths you take end up being physically distant from each other as well, with one or more of you packing their lives up and relocating to a whole new geographic location.

Many friendships have fizzled out in this manner. Long years passed with no words exchanged may turn all parties into different people. At some point, you might think that they've now comfortably settled under the "pleasant acquaintance" label rather than the "friend" one.

Of course, there are always those friends with whom it's never awkward to reconnect, even after years of no contact. But there are also those whose company you simply don't want to let go of, despite the fact there's probably a continent, an ocean, and a time zone of approximately half a day between you.

However, there are some things you should remember before you make the transition from seeing them whenever you want to maybe once every few years. Both parties need to make the effort to show up for the other, but you also have to respect their space and not hold it against them if they fail sometimes. This goes for friends who live nearby as well. But if you're working with different time zones, try not to feel sidelined when your friend chooses to go to bed after a long day instead of hearing you out.

One of the biggest complaints my friends had shortly after moving is the difficulties in socialising. That, added to the fact they're missing friends and family back home, ends up causing them to feel isolated and lonely. This generally improves over time, but you can help make the process a little smoother by checking up on them often.

The debate on the ups and downs of technology may not be a conclusive one. However, you can't deny that there has never been a better time to keep up with friends who live across the globe than now. After all, almost every other app has a video call option much smoother and less laggy than ever.

It's also best to advise them to get out of their comfort zones and socialise. That way, you'll have a lot more to talk about and not end up becoming their only source of human connection.

That being said, moving abroad is still an isolating experience. Not being able to celebrate festivals or simply join in when your friends are hanging out gets depressing. So while informing your long distance friend may slip your mind when you're maneuvering life and the major developments it throws your way, a simple update through text or video chat helps keep them in the loop, keeping more distance from forming.

Keeping a connection from weakening is all about mundane activities and exchanges. Sure, daily life is embarrassing sometimes. Sometimes a bird will drop a present on your head or you may trip in front of the person you find attractive. You may want to look nonchalant and contain the spread of information, but at some point in your life, your friend probably would have been there to share the experience with you. You may get made fun of for your foolishness , but these simple anecdotes are all you need to feel each other's proximity.

At the end of the day, though, it's up to you and your unique dynamic. Watch movies together, play video games, or spontaneously call them during ungodly hours. Don't be afraid to tell them you miss them, and take the initiative to reconnect if you've lost touch for a while.