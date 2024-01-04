Superhero content that is actually cinema

"Profound" isn't a term that people usually use when it comes to superhero media. With acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese's very blatant and constant criticisms of the genre and the fact that people are truly beginning to feel superhero fatigue in a post-Avengers: Endgame world, it's easy to see comic book adaptations as something less than profound. While it is mostly always the formulaic films which get the attention, there are actually many superhero adaptations which are very profound in their own right and wholeheartedly deserve to be in the discussions of what is considered "cinema", as Martin Scorsese would put it.

Firstly, I would like to get the most obvious choice out of the way, which is The Dark Knight Trilogy. Indeed, Christopher Nolan brought his unique directorial style and presented a very grounded and genre-bending take on Batman. These movies have been praised to death, so I will not be delving deep into them. However, I will be talking about the most recent adaptation of the Caped Crusader, that being 2022's The Batman. Being a standalone film that isn't tied to any shared universe, director Matt Reeves managed to make an exhilarating crime-thriller film which focuses on the detective aspects of the hero. The film explores themes of class conflict and social hierarchy, as well as trauma and grief. In every way, it serves as an evolution of the grounded portrayal of Batman as seen in The Dark Knight Trilogy. We see one of the most nuanced portrayals of Bruce Wayne, as he learns to overcome his self-consuming quest for vengeance through perseverance and more importantly, hope.

Speaking of hope, I believe it is natural that we talk about Superman next. Despite being as iconic as Batman, the character has lacked many good outings on the big screen besides the 1978 film. However, Superman has always had great adaptations in the medium of television. The most recent Superman and Lois best exemplifies this and is perhaps the most realistic and mature take on superheroes to ever come out.

The series follows Clark Kent and Lois Lane as they try to raise their two teenage sons, one of whom has inherited his father's powers. Rather than resort to the overt "cynicism equals realism" approach of shows like The Boys or even the last big screen appearances of Superman starring Henry Cavill, it portrays a wholesome family-man hero who faces all the regular challenges that come with being a loving father and husband. Besides exploring themes of family and belonging, the show tackles sensitive topics such as mental health and grief, unlike any other superhero adaptation before it. The narrative and character-driven nature of this show make it an underrated gem and set it apart from the CGI-battle heavy superhero content which is usually seen.

Switching gears from DC to Marvel, while the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is mostly the reason for all the criticisms the superhero genre faces, Marvel has produced movies and shows tangential to or predating the MCU that could be considered "profound". Netflix's Daredevil comes to mind, as it is objectively one of the best crime dramas of the past decade. The titular hero, Matt Murdock, is a visually impaired lawyer whose disability goes hand-in-hand with his powers. He helps others and fights against the underbelly of organised crime, both as a vigilante and as an attorney. The setting and narrative of the show as well as the multi-faceted characters make it a truly captivating watch.

Besides the above, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Trilogy, particularly Spider-Man 2, as well as the recent Spider-Verse animated movies deserve honourable mentions, as those films managed to emphasise the dichotomy of being superheroes unlike most other modern superhero films and had relatable heroes with strong supporting casts. Shows such as Smallville, Doom Patrol, and Legion showed the heights the genre can achieve with their unorthodox presentations and compelling character writing. Then there are films in the X-Men franchise like X-Men: Days of Future Past and Logan which also had groundbreaking storytelling that exceeded most other superhero projects.

Perhaps I have missed some superhero adaptations which could be considered "cinema". But overall, the current failings and oversaturation of the genre shouldn't deter audiences from movies and shows that are actually compelling. If you are facing superhero fatigue or looking for alternatives that actually try something unique, you should give the aforementioned movies and shows a try.

Sabil Sadat Zahir is a student at BRAC University.