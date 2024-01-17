Understanding and coping with burnout in high-achievers

The term "burnout" was coined to describe reactions to stress in the workplace and other occupational sectors. When applied to an academic context, this idea implies that work, such as studying, necessitates that people, in this case students, be under academic stress and the pressure to perform. This can become chronic when students consistently feel a disparity between their limitations and expectations related to success.

As young individuals – particularly students – begin to outperform at a young age, they are motivated to excel in academics, sports, the arts, and other areas. Parents, educators, and even the media have an unhealthy preoccupation with prodigies. This encourages students to do more than they should at a young age, which can develop into a complex about maintaining their competitive nature by pushing themselves past their limits.

The fear of not achieving sufficient success, missing out on opportunities, and maintaining the reputation established early in their academic lives burdens children significantly. As students transition from high school to university, they have already devoted a disproportionate amount of time and energy to their primary years of schooling. The pursuit of gaining admission to prestigious colleges and sustaining exceptional grades compels high-achieving students to overload themselves with advanced courses and extracurricular activities. This investment often leads to elevated rates of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, by the time college applications are due.

The desire to surpass everyone, engaging in multiple activities simultaneously including academic, extracurricular, and social, can lead to exhaustion in students, ultimately resulting in burnout. Manifesting in various ways, burnout may cause students to lose motivation, experience fatigue despite adequate sleep, lack confidence in their abilities, procrastinate more than usual, face frequent headaches and irritability, strain relationships, miss out on relaxation time, and ponder "what next?" when the competition to outperform everyone is no longer present.

Burnout at an early stage can alter a person's outlook on life. Students may feel as if they have nothing more to contribute as they lose motivation and interest in activities that they once enjoyed or looked forward to. This bleakness may cause students to reconsider their goals, and the question "Is it really worth it?" may arise.

The pressure to succeed at a young age may jeopardise the development of critical coping mechanisms and resilience. Furthermore, the pressure to maintain high levels of accomplishment may persist, limiting an individual's capacity to attain a healthy work-life balance later in life.

It is essential to understand how to deal with burnout. Students should be encouraged to discuss their workload and emotions of failure honestly with parents and educators.

Transparency about your schedule from the beginning is crucial. If burnout strikes, start with your physical well-being – replace screen time with sufficient sleep, cut out fast food, and reintroduce regular exercise. Opening up about distress can be challenging, as there's a fear of being judged as inadequate or lazy. However, battling burnout alone can make the recovery more difficult.

If your loved ones aren't available to talk to, a therapist can provide expert guidance on causes, coping mechanisms, and life issues contributing to burnout. Setting boundaries and paying attention to your needs significantly aid in recovering from burnout. The key is to keep things real, prioritise self-care, and stay true to your limits.

While having aspirations and a strong desire to succeed are admirable, it's important to understand the possible risks of overcommitting at a young age. Due to the progressive nature of burnout, its effects become apparent over time and significantly impair day-to-day functioning. Being fatigued isn't the only aspect of burnout. It's a complex problem that calls for a multifaceted solution.

