Plant Easy organises “Plantifying Schools” at Shishu Kallyan Primary School

Shishu Kallyan Primary School bore witness to the "Plantifying Schools: Chapter 1" initiative on October 17, which emerged as a ray of hope for the child labourers and underserved students of the school. The event was organised to encompass an interactive and engaging experience, community engagement, insightful surveys, a platform for green products, and vocational training.

Plant Easy, a nonprofit organisation, shone as a beacon of hope for the preservation of green spaces, employing the ingenious concept of using plants to rejuvenate both the school and the lives of its young students. The project sought to enhance the quality of life for these resilient children and their immediate surroundings. This initiative stemmed from profound awareness of the arduous circumstances that compel young individuals to replace ailing family members in perilous factory jobs.

Shishu Kallyan Primary School, a lifeline for these children, faced its own struggles due to a lack of funding. Nestled in the underbelly of Old Dhaka, near the ailing Buriganga River, the school teetered on the brink of disrepair. Collapsing walls, rusty doors, and termite-ravaged classrooms were emblematic of its dire state. Inadequate amenities forced children to sit on cold, dusty floors as basic necessities like benches were lacking. Teachers grappled with the challenge of motivating these resilient students to attend classes in such a dreary environment.

The visionary behind this event, Syeda Asfah Toaha Duti, recounted how the children's poignant tales of struggle and labour evoked deep empathy. She remarked, "My mother has shared stories about these kids and the school's history since I was a child. Each child carries a unique story and untapped potential, and our mission is to help them unlock it by first improving their immediate surroundings."

Beyond adding greenery to the neighbourhood, young volunteers from diverse backgrounds aimed to foster community unity. "The objective was to eliminate the socioeconomic gap and the digital divide between more affluent youth and underprivileged children. Due to their families' inability to provide a decent life for them, these young people are forced into child labour or early marriages, which was made worse by the pandemic when digital classrooms were virtually inaccessible to them," explains Duti.

The event's focus was on tangible action rather than mere awareness, a crucial approach when collaborating with grassroots organisations. In Duti's words, "The volunteers and I aimed to devise solutions that wouldn't force these children back into the cycle of child labour to eke out a daily living. Education is a complex process, especially for children who have learned by example that prioritising education doesn't yield as much income as a day's work."

At the event, the children painted clay pots, prepared potting mixes, and participated in various other activities. Volunteers from various educational and professional backgrounds were there to assist the children.

The initiative's success was largely attributed to the generous contributions from individuals and organisations. Donations poured in but left much to be desired. Nevertheless, additional support was needed in vital areas, including transportation costs, maintaining a clean environment, restoring the school's infrastructure damaged during the COVID lockdown, and funding for plantations to bring three to four rooms to life, employing eco-friendly clay pots. Duti noted, "More funding means more opportunities for these children, more vibrant learning spaces, and a brighter future overall."

The event extended its impact beyond the immediate community, serving as a call to action for the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This occasion not only added greenery to the school but also instilled hope in the young people, encouraging them to become the changemakers the world sorely needs. Artist Salman Sakib Shahryar also led an interactive art session with the children, transforming the school's damp walls with paint, brushes, and hand stamps. As the day went on, more volunteers and students joined this vibrant canvas, with uplifting music and laughter, and nourishing food, ending the day on a healthy and wholesome note.