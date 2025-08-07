AK Ratul’s legacy will live on

Last night, I spent hours digging through the comments section on a Facebook post made by a local musician. The communal thread aimed to list down every song, EP, album, and playthrough that had a touch of the late AK Ratul, an unbelievably skilled and talented musician, vocalist, bassist, and sound engineer who passed away on July 27, 2025. I am not exaggerating when I say that I lost all track of time listening to each and every project that heworked on.

From widely popular albums like Aurthohin's Phoenix Er Diary-1 to bedroom releases by indie artists, Ratul bhaitruly did it all.

His bass work stood out not just for its technical finesse, but for its sheer musicality as well. Tracks like "Apon" by Breach feature grooves that lock in with the rhythm section while carrying enough melodic weight to elevate the overall arrangement. Beyond performances, his contributions away from the limelight were perhaps even more impactful and groundbreaking. As a sound engineer operating out of his own audio production space, Funk Noodles Studio, he mixed and mastered one of the most impressive catalogues of Bangladeshi songs and albums, many of which stand out for their pristine quality and emotive listening experience.

One of my favourite examples would probably be Aftermath's debut album, Jed. Packed with thick, distorted guitars and punchy drums, Ratul bhai's musical intuition ensured that despite the intensity, the mix never felt muddy. Instead, it allowed the raw energy of the instruments and the musicians behind them to shine. On the opposite end of the spectrum, he also worked on Level Five's hit single, "Tumi", which has been buzzing in the theatres for nearly two months now.

Far from being a heavy track, "Tumi" thrives in its softness, with a clean, melodic guitar line gently supporting Aiedid Rashid's soothing vocals. The track's emotional weight lies in its simplicity. Ratul bhai's balanced mixing also plays a key role in letting the minimal arrangement come through without ever feeling overproduced.

But of course, it would be a massive disservice to talk about AK Ratul without mentioning his brainchild and more-than-a-decade-long endeavour, Owned. There are a lot of superlatives I can use to describe the four-man group, but the one I always find myself coming back to would be "the most unique sounding band in the country". What could possibly substantiate such a bold claim, some might ask.

To them, I say, listen to their two studio albums, One and Two, and their 2021 EP, Eighteen. Whether it be the raw, unfiltered energy of "Bhabantor," the genius transition from dark and eerie rock to all-out 90's disco in "Amorsho," or the groovy, reggae-tinged fusillade of "Shomorpon," Owned's records have always felt fearless. With AK Ratul at the helm as the frontman and bassist, the band dared to go against the tide in an era when the local rock scene stuck to formulaic patterns and struggled to stay afloat.

It was in the unconventional and unorthodox that Owned created their identity. With grunge and nu-metal influences, their sound felt like a nod to global alt-rock giants while remaining rooted in something deeply local. Ratul bhai's vocals — often soaring, sometimes snarling — effortlessly switched from melody to aggression. Paired with both gritty, distorted guitars and also experimental, unexpected riffage, the band was able to create a sonic palette that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

Given AK Ratul's background in audio production, it should come as no surprise that every Owned live show was an experience to remember. The tight stereo mixing and instrumental tones made for unmistakable clarity in the sound, the kind you rarely hear in local live setups. It wasn't just Owned that benefited from his mastery either. Just a week before his untimely passing, Ratul bhai headed the live sound production for Oni Hasan's first solo concert in Bangladesh. Needless to say, he made sure that all of the guitars cried that night.

Rest in power, AK Ratul. If the outpour of tributes from bands, artists, fellow producers, and fans weren't indication enough, it goes without saying: you will not be forgotten.

Ayaan immerses himself in dinosaur comics and poorly-written manga. Recommend your least favourite reads at [email protected]