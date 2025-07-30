Odd Signature postpones comeback concert

Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:31 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 10:45 AM

Photos: Collected

Rock band Odd Signature has postponed its comeback concert, originally scheduled for August 1, following the death of sound engineer and musician AK Ratul.

The band had been on a hiatus since a road accident in Narsingdi last year, which claimed the lives of guitarist-vocalist Ahasan Tanvir Pial and the driver of their microbus. Three other members were also injured in the incident.

AK Ratul, who was responsible for sound operations at Odd Signature's upcoming concert, passed away on Sunday (July 27) while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttara. He was a member of the band Owned and also served as a vocalist, bassist, and sound engineer. Ratul was the second son of late actor Jasim and was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard beside his father.

In a Facebook post, Odd Signature expressed their grief, stating that they were mentally affected by recent losses and needed more time before returning to the stage. The band confirmed that the show has only been temporarily postponed and will still take place later in August. A new date will be announced soon.

The concert, titled "Odd Signature: The Comeback", was set to be held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in Dhaka.

Odd Signaturecomeback concertAK RatulAhasan Tanvir PialOwned bandlate film actor JashimJasimMilestone tragedyBangladesh music news
