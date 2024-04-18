Unheard: Hozier’s new EP is a musical manifestation of Spring

Early last March, Irish Musician Andrew Hozier-Byrne teased his fifth EP, Unheard, with a very catchy excerpt. Unheard was finally released on March 22, featuring four songs spanning 14 minutes total. The tracks were originally intended for his album Unreal Unearth, inspired by the nine circles of hell in Dante Alighieri's Inferno.

"Too Sweet", the first track— a groovy and sweet song just as the title suggests, depicts the tale of two individuals and their contrasting lifestyles through their simple pleasures and habits. The chorus of this song was used in the teaser, which, in Hozier's own words, was supposed to represent the third circle of hell, Gluttony. Immediately following the unveiling of the teaser, the chorus became the soundtrack of reels and TikToks all over social media, becoming an instant fan favourite.

The second track, "Wildflower and Barley", features Allison Russel and is probably my favourite song on the EP. It starts with a gentle guitar strum, building up to the chorus gradually with a gentle drum track and distinct yet not overpowering bassline. Hozier and Allison's harmonising steals the show in this hopeful, upbeat track tinged with a note of unhappiness. Representing Limbo, the first circle of hell, where the unbaptised and the virtuous pagans reside, the track portrays a morose springtime. Underneath the sombreness, the lyrics express a desire for renewal.

"Empire Now" is the third track on the EP. It represents the Circle of Violence. The song creates a post-apocalyptic ambience for the listener, with this theme being reflected in the lyrics. A future where the struggles and sacrifices of the past pay off to give to a new era where times are easier, signifying progress and the passage of time. The pre-chorus may speak of an uncertain tomorrow and the possibility that the empire now may as well fall, but it also insists on evoking hope and resilience through lyrics like "I wouldn't sell the word for all the gold and sterling."

"Fare Well", the fourth and final track of the EP, represents the outward ascent. A relatively calm song that seeks to find joy and solace amidst melancholy and despair, with the ominous shadow of calamity looming, as symbolised by imagery like "kitten-cosy-in-the-engine" and "hedgehog-under-a-van-wheel."

Listening to this EP on a cool spring evening is nothing short of a delight for the senses. Unheard offers top-notch production, with evocative yet jam-worthy tracks that will have you dancing with the beats. Although "Wildflower and Barley" is the only track outright referencing the season, the themes of hope, renewal, and comfort persist throughout the four tracks, embodying the essence of spring.