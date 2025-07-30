Sports Multimedia
Women's Asian Cup: Bangladesh's group and tough road ahead

Bangladesh now know their opponents for the AFC Women's Asian Cup group stage. Afeida Khandokar & Co have been drawn in Group 'B' alongside defending champions China, three-time winners North Korea as well as Uzbekistan.

Regardless of the draw, the challenge for Bangladesh's young footballers remains the same -- scaling a steep mountain to progress beyond the group stage. Within that lies a story of relentless determination to fulfil dreams and the courage to make the impossible possible.

In Star Explains, we break down Bangladesh's group, their challenges, and their prospects in the upcoming Asian Cup.
 

Related topic:
Women's Asian CupBangladesh women's football
