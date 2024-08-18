How to get worthy organisers back in sports?
Sports in Bangladesh has been affected by the unrest following the change in government. The partisanship over the years in federations such as the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the Bangladesh Football Federation has created unrest and uncertainty. How can such situations in the country's sports federations be avoided? How can worthy organisers take positions in these federations? To answer all of these, The Daily Star's sports podcast Pitch Perfect brings you an in-depth discussion in its latest episode.
Comments