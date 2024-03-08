Cricket
BCB meeting on Saturday ahead of AGM

Sports Reporter
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will hold a board meeting on Saturday to approve the report of the CEO and CFO in order to hold the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) later this month, confirmed BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus on Friday. 

The last AGM of the BCB took place in June 2022 and it was learned that the upcoming AGM is set to take place on March 31.
The BCB president and Minister for Youth and Sports Nazmul Hassan Papon is set to chair the meeting that will also include the majority of the board directors.

"Since our next AGM is set to take place on March 31, we needed to approve the reports from the CEO and the CFO which is why we are going to have this meeting tomorrow (Saturday). However, there are no other significant agendas for the meeting," Jalal told The Daily Star on Friday.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the third and series-deciding T20I on Saturday in Sylhet. Jalal also informed that the board directors, including BCB president Papon, are expected to fly to Sylhet right after the meeting to witness the game.

