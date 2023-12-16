I, Whore; I, Birangona

Would it be too grotesque if I tell you

My crumbly, cracked insides turn into

Mushy, gooey mud

Yearning to ooze out of me

Through my scars

And cover my shriveled frame in its brown earthiness

Every time I imagine you caressing my ravaged body?

Would it be too strange if I tell you

After I killed that unwanted, half-formed haramzada

I thought of myself

As the ephemeral, feathery, white kaash-phool

Masquerading as a pretty thing,

By the river bank, blowing in the Sharat breeze

Dying, decaying, withering away in truth

And yet I dreamt of your gentle hand picking me up

Making me want to live on, as though in a painting?

Would it be too much to ask you

To forgive me for the carnal sin I did not commit?

Unwanted; no one to turn to

The Father is gone too

I remember your empty, lovely promises

On days my soul feels too bland, too bleak.

Would you hear me out if I tell you

I am tired of this stuffy room

Not too different from the Pak bunker that had me trapped

A room that smells like cheap powder and sex

I am tired of being served as a meat dish

To be eaten, to be ravished

Just so I can eat fistfuls of rice till I die

And kill my two titles with me

Whore, Barangona

Noora Shamsi Bahar is a senior lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages, North South University, and a published researcher and translator.