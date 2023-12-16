I, Whore; I, Birangona
Would it be too grotesque if I tell you
My crumbly, cracked insides turn into
Mushy, gooey mud
Yearning to ooze out of me
Through my scars
And cover my shriveled frame in its brown earthiness
Every time I imagine you caressing my ravaged body?
Would it be too strange if I tell you
After I killed that unwanted, half-formed haramzada
I thought of myself
As the ephemeral, feathery, white kaash-phool
Masquerading as a pretty thing,
By the river bank, blowing in the Sharat breeze
Dying, decaying, withering away in truth
And yet I dreamt of your gentle hand picking me up
Making me want to live on, as though in a painting?
Would it be too much to ask you
To forgive me for the carnal sin I did not commit?
Unwanted; no one to turn to
The Father is gone too
I remember your empty, lovely promises
On days my soul feels too bland, too bleak.
Would you hear me out if I tell you
I am tired of this stuffy room
Not too different from the Pak bunker that had me trapped
A room that smells like cheap powder and sex
I am tired of being served as a meat dish
To be eaten, to be ravished
Just so I can eat fistfuls of rice till I die
And kill my two titles with me
Whore, Barangona
Noora Shamsi Bahar is a senior lecturer at the Department of English and Modern Languages, North South University, and a published researcher and translator.
Comments