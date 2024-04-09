Star Literature
Talespeople
Tue Apr 9, 2024 02:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 9, 2024 02:00 AM

'Urge': Sehri Tales selections, Day 28

The top selections in poetry, flash fiction and artwork for Day 28 of the Sehri Tales challenge; prompt: Urge
Artwork by Muhammad Ahsan Nahiyan

I.

I have an urge to write the way I think.
Relentlessly. 
Desperately. 
Achingly. 
Hauntingly. 
But alas, my words are always chasing my thoughts, never being able to keep up.

by Faiza Ibrahim

II.

"Dear Senator," I wrote in November to my elected official. "As a tax-paying US citizen, I am deeply ashamed that my hard-earned money is being used to fund a genocide in Gaza. I urge you to take action today. Call for a ceasefire. Ask for an immediate stop to sending more weapons of war."
This is now April.
Eid is around the corner. 

The bloodbath continues.

 

by Ranya Rahim
 

III.

A simile, a rhyme, two characters and a plot.
Backspace; the urge to delete it all.

 

by Shaerah Shamael Siddiqui

