'Urge': Sehri Tales selections, Day 28

The top selections in poetry, flash fiction and artwork for Day 28 of the Sehri Tales challenge; prompt: Urge

I.

I have an urge to write the way I think.

Relentlessly.

Desperately.

Achingly.

Hauntingly.

But alas, my words are always chasing my thoughts, never being able to keep up.

by Faiza Ibrahim

II.

"Dear Senator," I wrote in November to my elected official. "As a tax-paying US citizen, I am deeply ashamed that my hard-earned money is being used to fund a genocide in Gaza. I urge you to take action today. Call for a ceasefire. Ask for an immediate stop to sending more weapons of war."

This is now April.

Eid is around the corner.

The bloodbath continues.

by Ranya Rahim



III.

A simile, a rhyme, two characters and a plot.

Backspace; the urge to delete it all.

by Shaerah Shamael Siddiqui