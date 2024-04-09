'Urge': Sehri Tales selections, Day 28
I.
I have an urge to write the way I think.
Relentlessly.
Desperately.
Achingly.
Hauntingly.
But alas, my words are always chasing my thoughts, never being able to keep up.
by Faiza Ibrahim
II.
"Dear Senator," I wrote in November to my elected official. "As a tax-paying US citizen, I am deeply ashamed that my hard-earned money is being used to fund a genocide in Gaza. I urge you to take action today. Call for a ceasefire. Ask for an immediate stop to sending more weapons of war."
This is now April.
Eid is around the corner.
The bloodbath continues.
by Ranya Rahim
III.
A simile, a rhyme, two characters and a plot.
Backspace; the urge to delete it all.
by Shaerah Shamael Siddiqui
