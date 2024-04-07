Star Literature
Talespeople
Sun Apr 7, 2024 02:06 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 7, 2024 02:17 AM

Star Literature

'Duty': Sehri Tales selections, Day 26

The top selections in poetry, flash fiction and artwork for Day 26 of the Sehri Tales challenge; prompt: Duty
Artwork by Musaiyyeb Bin Mujib

I.

October 10

To-do list:

1. Complete 5 Spanish lessons on Duolingo

2. Finish article by 9pm

3. Meditate, call home

4. Clean room and kitchen, hide bottles (ammu might want to see kitchen)

⁣October 15

To-do list:

1. Buy chips, ONLY cashews (Jorge's allergic to peanuts), limes

2. Wash hair, mop floor, iron that black top

3. Switch off phone

4. Finish all academic stuff within 2pm

October 17

To-do list:

1. Say sorry to Jorge (Yes, it IS your fault, dummy)

2. Find Bangladeshi support group in Madrid

3. Pay off bills, apologize for delay

October 25

To-do list:

1. Restock antidepressants

2. Buy incense, melatonin gummies

3. Work out

November 2

To-do list:

1. Check out Betterhelp

2. Practice meditation and mindfulness

3. Work out

November 24

To-do list:

1. Practice breathing exercises

2. Work out FOR REAL this time

3. Make to-do lists more often

November 27

To-do list:

1. Finish pending tasks within 6.30 pm

December 3

To-do list:

1. Practice deep breathing exercises 

⁣2. Wash face and eyes before video call with fam

December 5

To-do list:

1.

December 7

To-do list:

 

 

December 25

To-do list:

1. Make it through the day without crying

2. Stop crying. Please, please. It's Christmas.

3. You can do it. It's your duty. It's your goal.

4. Call ammu

⁣by Lubaba Zareen

 

Everything you need is already inside you

 

III. A play, on words

Countess Molly: "Excuse me, we have been waiting for quite some time now. We are due tea."

Waiter: "Apologies my Lady, my Lord, I have neglected my duty."

M: "Do hurry, the Earl looks a touch grey at the moment. I hope the blend is not in poor taste."

W: "I will apprise the chef and personally pour it to prove our tea standards haven't dipped."

M: "That does remain to be seen. I notice that the ascetic remains the same after all these years?"

W: "Please pay him no heed, madam. His sparse aesthetic certainly helps oppress the rise in menu prices."

M: "That explains much. Carry on!"

The waiter almost crashes through the kitchen barriers.

M (shouts after him): "And do watch that gait, young man!"

<End scene>

by Azfarul Islam 

 

