'Duty': Sehri Tales selections, Day 26
I.
October 10
To-do list:
1. Complete 5 Spanish lessons on Duolingo
2. Finish article by 9pm
3. Meditate, call home
4. Clean room and kitchen, hide bottles (ammu might want to see kitchen)
October 15
To-do list:
1. Buy chips, ONLY cashews (Jorge's allergic to peanuts), limes
2. Wash hair, mop floor, iron that black top
3. Switch off phone
4. Finish all academic stuff within 2pm
October 17
To-do list:
1. Say sorry to Jorge (Yes, it IS your fault, dummy)
2. Find Bangladeshi support group in Madrid
3. Pay off bills, apologize for delay
October 25
To-do list:
1. Restock antidepressants
2. Buy incense, melatonin gummies
3. Work out
November 2
To-do list:
1. Check out Betterhelp
2. Practice meditation and mindfulness
3. Work out
November 24
To-do list:
1. Practice breathing exercises
2. Work out FOR REAL this time
3. Make to-do lists more often
November 27
To-do list:
1. Finish pending tasks within 6.30 pm
December 3
To-do list:
1. Practice deep breathing exercises
2. Wash face and eyes before video call with fam
December 5
To-do list:
1.
December 7
To-do list:
December 25
To-do list:
1. Make it through the day without crying
2. Stop crying. Please, please. It's Christmas.
3. You can do it. It's your duty. It's your goal.
4. Call ammu
by Lubaba Zareen
III. A play, on words
Countess Molly: "Excuse me, we have been waiting for quite some time now. We are due tea."
Waiter: "Apologies my Lady, my Lord, I have neglected my duty."
M: "Do hurry, the Earl looks a touch grey at the moment. I hope the blend is not in poor taste."
W: "I will apprise the chef and personally pour it to prove our tea standards haven't dipped."
M: "That does remain to be seen. I notice that the ascetic remains the same after all these years?"
W: "Please pay him no heed, madam. His sparse aesthetic certainly helps oppress the rise in menu prices."
M: "That explains much. Carry on!"
The waiter almost crashes through the kitchen barriers.
M (shouts after him): "And do watch that gait, young man!"
<End scene>
by Azfarul Islam
