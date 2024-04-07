'Duty': Sehri Tales selections, Day 26

The top selections in poetry, flash fiction and artwork for Day 26 of the Sehri Tales challenge; prompt: Duty

I.

October 10

To-do list:

1. Complete 5 Spanish lessons on Duolingo

2. Finish article by 9pm

3. Meditate, call home

4. Clean room and kitchen, hide bottles (ammu might want to see kitchen)

⁣

⁣

⁣October 15

To-do list:

1. Buy chips, ONLY cashews (Jorge's allergic to peanuts), limes

2. Wash hair, mop floor, iron that black top

3. Switch off phone

4. Finish all academic stuff within 2pm

⁣

⁣

October 17

To-do list:

1. Say sorry to Jorge (Yes, it IS your fault, dummy)

2. Find Bangladeshi support group in Madrid

3. Pay off bills, apologize for delay

⁣

⁣

October 25

To-do list:

1. Restock antidepressants

2. Buy incense, melatonin gummies

3. Work out

⁣

⁣

November 2

To-do list:

1. Check out Betterhelp

2. Practice meditation and mindfulness

3. Work out

⁣

⁣

November 24

To-do list:

1. Practice breathing exercises

2. Work out FOR REAL this time

3. Make to-do lists more often

⁣

⁣

November 27

To-do list:

1. Finish pending tasks within 6.30 pm

⁣

⁣

December 3

To-do list:

1. Practice deep breathing exercises

⁣2. Wash face and eyes before video call with fam

⁣

⁣

December 5

To-do list:

1.

⁣

⁣

December 7

To-do list:

⁣

December 25

To-do list:

1. Make it through the day without crying

2. Stop crying. Please, please. It's Christmas.

3. You can do it. It's your duty. It's your goal.

4. Call ammu

⁣by Lubaba Zareen

III. A play, on words

Countess Molly: "Excuse me, we have been waiting for quite some time now. We are due tea."

Waiter: "Apologies my Lady, my Lord, I have neglected my duty."

M: "Do hurry, the Earl looks a touch grey at the moment. I hope the blend is not in poor taste."

W: "I will apprise the chef and personally pour it to prove our tea standards haven't dipped."

M: "That does remain to be seen. I notice that the ascetic remains the same after all these years?"

W: "Please pay him no heed, madam. His sparse aesthetic certainly helps oppress the rise in menu prices."

M: "That explains much. Carry on!"

The waiter almost crashes through the kitchen barriers.

M (shouts after him): "And do watch that gait, young man!"

<End scene>

by Azfarul Islam

