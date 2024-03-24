'Total': Sehri Tales selections, Day 12

The top selections in poetry, flash fiction and artwork for Day 12 of the Sehri Tales challenge; prompt: Total

I.

Almost every evening, Ananya strolls through the Mall road. The aroma of Nathmull's tea fills the air, wrapping her in a blanket of warmth as she retrieves the pre-ordered books from Oxford. She sometimes stops at the local momo stalls, savouring the spicy momos with extra pesto that Nathan offers her lovingly. Other times, she is seen at Joey's pub, taking in big gulps of Scotch to drown her fear. Then she heads back to the Abhaya homestay, her sanctuary for the last 17 months. With her half smile, sad eyes, foreign sweaters, and an age-old tote bag, she could almost pass for the poster girl of 'Eat, Pray, Love'.

As twilight descends upon Darjeeling, however, an unease creeps into her. Even the nostalgic smell of dhoop can't make her forget the feeling of foreboding. Ananya can't shake the feeling of guilt that gnaws at her conscience. She knows the risks of her nightly ritual. She knows it too well. Yet, try as she might to resist the urge, she finds herself inexorably drawn back to the same spot, compelled by forces beyond her control.

Seated before her laptop screen, her fingers poised over the keyboard, Ananya feels a tremor of apprehension coursing through her veins. Each tap of the keys feels like a step into the unknown, a leap of faith into the realm of uncertainty.

For she carries the heavy burden of a chilling truth—that whatever she pens every night become total reality by dawn.

by Tabassum Islam Susmi

II.

"Your total comes to 2520 taka."

I began to sweat. I didn't even have half that amount in my pocket. I shouldn't have let my date order that extra cheesecake. I couldn't say no. Besides, how do you say 'no' to cheesecake on the first date?

I tried to eye the waiter. Help me out here, bro. Man to man. Don't let my reputation go down the drain.

The waiter looked disinterested and impatient.

My date sensed the awkwardness and very graciously said, "Hey, let's go half and half on the bill."

I began to protest (falsely, of course).

"Aare, we don't have to go half on the bill. It's my treat." I said with a weak tone.

My date chuckled a little - "It's 2024. We can go half on the bill. Please, I insist."

"Well, if you insist..." I breathed out a sigh of relief, "but the next date's totally on me!"

"Wow, so confident that there will be a next date?"

I stared at her with stars in my eyes, 'she's the one' I said to myself, 'she's totally the one!'

by Tasnim Naz Chowa

III.

The bubbles in my tea, quite the trypophobic trigger.

There are waffle carts in almost every corner.

Wrinkled shirt, steam from the tea fogging my glasses.

Not saying much but not really silent.

Words and the storyline, I don't care if they are scattered,

Listening, replies so sincere.

Afternoon a little kinder than usual.

Time, whatever.

I am trying my best to pretend but this is a total fiasco,

I think I am falling in love with you.

by Shaerah Shamael Siddiqui